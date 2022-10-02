The Table CoLab to Present World Premiere of Georgia Stitt's New Musical THE DANGER YEAR

The Table CoLab continues its inaugural season with its first fully staged workshop production, The Danger Year, by renowned composer and Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, October 13-15 at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.

With intentional collaboration and sweeping community change in mind, The Table Co/Lab founders Chris Sanders, Caroline Rivera, and Sarah Powell seek to foster a creative space where underrepresented members of the Dallas arts community can develop their work and share their stories. After a sold out performance of Beyond Perfection in September, the group looks forward to moving into Arts Mission Oak Cliff for this October 13-15 run.

The all female/non-binary creative team includes director Chris Sanders, music director Rebecca Lowrey, choreographer Danielle Georgiou, scenic consultant Wendy Rene'e Searcy, and lighting designer KATREEVA Phillips. The cast includes DFW theatre veterans Brian Hathaway, Mary Kim, Rachel Nicole Poole, Sarah Powell, Marilyn Setu, and Dwight Taylor.

You can catch The Danger Year on October 13-15, at 7:30 pm each evening and 2pm on Saturday, at Arts Mission Oak Cliff (410 S Windomere Ave., Dallas, TX.) General Admission tickets are $25, Student/Teacher discount $15 with ID.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.thetablecolab.com/shows