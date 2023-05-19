The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock is a two-hour, two-act show (plus intermission), based on the hit movie starring Jack Black.

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Julian Fellowes, and direction by Mallory Roelke.

Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme...You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock is a two-hour, two-act show (plus intermission), based on the hit movie. This tuner follows Dewey Finn (Robert L. Escamilla), a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress (Rebecca Miller) finding out? Join us at the Uptown Theater this summer to find out with this rock-and-roll adventure. And yes... the kids really do play instruments live!

School of Rock is rated PG-13 for occasional adult language usage.

The show runs June 16 - 25, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke




