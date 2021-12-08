The Firehouse Theatre Announces 2022 Season

The Firehouse Theatre has announced its "Great Adventure 2022 Season". The season includes Violet, Anything Goes, Big Fish: Small Cast, The SpongeBob Musical, Catch Me If You Can, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Additionally, The Firehouse Theatre will continue to expand its education initiative, producing two youth productions in the coming year: A Year with Frog and Toad TYA and Dear Edwina JR. All productions are scheduled to take place at The Firehouse Theatre, which is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch, Texas. Season ticket packages (Flex Packages) are on sale now at thefirehousetheatre.com.

All remaining creative roles - including directors, music directors and choreographers - will be announced in the coming weeks. Audition information will be posted on a show-by-show basis. Those interested in supporting the theatre with Flex Ticket Packages, donations, and Treat Yourself, Seat Yourself personalized chair toppers should click here.

Violet

Book & Lyrics by Brian Crawley

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Rated PG-13

February 3-20, 2022

Directed and Choreographed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales

Music Directed by Ashley Ryan Mullings

Facially disfigured in a childhood accident, Violet dreams of a miraculous transformation through the power of faith. Convinced that a televangelist in Oklahoma can heal her, she hops aboard a Greyhound bus and starts the journey of a lifetime. Along the way, she meets a young black soldier who teaches her about beauty, love, courage and what it means to be an outsider. A powerful and moving story of one young woman's quest for beauty amidst the image-obsessed landscape of the 1960s.

Firehouse JR presents

A Year with Frog & Toad TYA

Book & Lyrics by Willie Reale

Music by Robert Reale

March 3-6, 2022

Two treasured characters from Arnold Lobel's beloved books hop from page to stage in this whimsical story of friendship and adventure! Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make-believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

Anything Goes

Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter

Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse

New Book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman

April 7-24, 2022

Directed by Doug Miller

Music Directed by Hans Grim

Choreographed by Leah Flores and Megan Kelly Bates

Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he meets in a taxi. When he discovers she's boarding the SS American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker Reno are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that doesn't stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he doesn't return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams. A hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in one of Cole Porter's most magical scores. It's Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely!

Big Fish - Small Cast

Book by John August

Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

May 12-29, 2022

Directed by Alex S. Freeman

Music Directed by Jason Philip Solís

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. This new, small-cast version (for 12-actors) of the Broadway musical is overflowing with heart and humor. Big Fish is an experience that's richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself!

Firehouse JR presents

Dear Edwina JR.

June 25-26, 2022 • The Firehouse Theatre MainStage

Directed and Choreographed by Ashley Kate Adams

From the creators of Junie B. Jones, The Musical comes Dear Edwina JR., which follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs. This heartwarming musical about the joys of growing up is our 2022 summer camp production. The perfect "girl power" musical for a new generation!

The SpongeBob Musical

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

July 20 - August 14, 2022

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series! The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! Featuring original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, and many more!

Catch Me If You Can

Book by Terrence McNally

Music & Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

October 6-23, 2022

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abignale, Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Book by Linda Woolverton

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

November 30 - December 18, 2022

This "Tale as Old as Time" centers around Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. An enchanting stage musical based on the classic Disney film!