The Firehouse Theatre Announces 2021 Season

The Firehouse Theatre has announced its 2021 Season. With plans to host performances at both indoor and outdoor venues in 2021, the theatre's new season of musical productions includes Cotton Patch Gospel, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, In the Heights, Bright Star Concert Version, Legally Blonde, and Elf The Musical! The April 18th Dream Big Virtual Gala also revealed more information about The Firehouse Theatre University - an expanded education initiative - led by Broadway's Ashley Kate Adams. As part of this initiative, the theatre announced Godspell JR as the Firehouse JR production this summer.

The 2021 season will be produced in accordance with the theatre's Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County health and public safety authorities. More information about these protocols can be found on the theatre's website.

"With the help of generous donations and a variety of support grants, our theatre has made quite a transformation in preparation for this new season," says Executive Director David Moore. "In addition to our safety measures, we've added new chairs, outdoor socially distanced patio seating, new sound and lighting equipment, and a beautiful mural on the west side of the theatre commissioned by the City of Farmers Branch Arts and Culture Committee. We're so grateful to everyone who has made re-opening a reality."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Production Committee, I'm so excited to see a season of creative and diverse stories", states Julie Bonneau, Board Chair. "Along with welcoming back familiar faces, we are thrilled to introduce new powerful talent from New York and Chicago right here in DFW."

All remaining creative roles - including tentative directors, music directors and choreographers - will be announced in the coming weeks. Virtual audition information will also be posted soon on our website and Facebook page. Those interested in supporting the theatre with Flex Ticket Packages, donations, and Treat Yourself, Seat Yourself personalized chair toppers should click here.

Cotton Patch Gospel

Book by Tom Key and Russell Treyz

Music and Lyrics by Harry Chapin

May 6-23, 2021 • Outdoors in The Firehouse Theatre Back Lot

Directed by Joey Folsom

Music Directed by Sonny Franks

Stage Manager & Technical Director: Dave McKee

Based on the book The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John by Clarence Jordan, the Gospel is presented in a setting of rural Georgia with country music songs, the final and perhaps best work of Harry Chapin. As this Gospel begins, they sing that "Somethin's a-brewin' in Gainesville." Herod is the mayor of Atlanta and, inevitably, Christ is killed by locals only to rise again. It's the "Greatest Story Ever Retold!" Cast: Petra Milano, Colin Phillips, James Prince, Dave Rankin, and Braden Socia

Firehouse JR presents

Godspell JR

Book by John Michael Tebelak

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

June 19-20, 2021 • The Firehouse Theatre MainStage

Directed by Ashley Kate Adams

Music Directed by Pam McClain

A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Boasting a score with chart topping songs, Godspell JR is a sensation that continues to touch audiences with messages of kindness, tolerance and love.

Roald Dahl 's Matilda The Musical

Book by Dennis Kelley

Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin

July 14-August 8, 2021 • The Firehouse Theatre MainStage

Directed by Matthew Silar

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This inspiring story reveals an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life, dares to take a stand, and changes her own destiny. With powerful music and electric dance numbers, this is a favorite for the whole family that continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Bright Star Concert Version

Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell

September 9-26, 2021 • The Firehouse Theatre MainStage

Bright Star, one of our most beloved shows, returns as a concert production! This sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s is a balm for the soul. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.

In the Heights

Music, Lyrics, and Story Lin Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

October 7-17, 2021 • Outdoors at The Sound at Cypress Waters

Directed by Nick Hill

Choreographed by Jamie Perrin

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. This Tony Award-Winning musical explores the beauty in finding family within your community.

Legally Blonde

Book by Heather Hack

Music & Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin

November 4-21, 2021 • The Firehouse Theatre MainStage

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elf The Musical

Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

December 1-12, 2021 • Outdoors at The Sound at Cypress Waters

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities of the human world, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

thefirehousetheatre.com