The Dallas Stars, Enchant Christmas And The Dallas Stars Foundation Announce A Night Of Giving

The spirit of Christmas is all about giving and bringing joy to others, and the Dallas Stars, Enchant Christmas and the Dallas Stars Foundation strongly embrace that belief. As part of their ongoing community missions, these three organizations are partnering for an Enchant Christmas 'Night of Giving,' benefiting St. Philip's School and Community Center.

Proceeds from the Wednesday, December 15 ticket sales and skate rentals will be donated to the Dallas Stars' legacy project. Throughout the evening, in addition to enjoying the magical holiday experience, guests will have an opportunity to meet the leaders of the school, as well as members of the Dallas Stars Ice Girls squad and beloved mascot, Victor E. Green.

Enchant Christmas transforms the Esplanade at Fair Park this holiday season, where guests embark on an unforgettable journey of awe and wonder - a world where Christmas comes to life... and to light. Whimsical and wonderful down to the very last snowflake, guests can slide down the breathtaking Ice Skating Trail, sample gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visit the artisan Christmas market on the way to meet the Big Man himself, and take the reins of an all-new holiday adventure in the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen. 'The Great Search', Enchant's original adventure, takes guests on a quest to find Santa's nine missing reindeer lost in a storm to save Christmas.

To attend the 'Night of Giving' and support St. Philip's School, purchase tickets at EnchantChristmas.com. Tickets for the December 15th celebration start at $20 for adults and $19 for kids, amongst VIP experiences and group packages.