The Coppell Arts Center Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

The Coppell Arts Center has announced its 2024-2025 presenting season, Experience IT!, with seven shows. From a posse of princesses in Disenchanted!, to marvelous music in Broadway in Love and Uptown, to the Off-Broadway theatrical experience REFLEX: Unraveling 4,000 Years of Juggling, the Center’s fourth season has a show for everyone. Audiences are invited to experience all this, and more, as the Center brings the most extraordinary and remarkable shows to the heart of Old Town Coppell.

Ticket package sales begin Wednesday, May 15, at 10 AM. Purchasers can take advantage of two ticket package options. Season Ticket Packages include tickets to all seven performances for the 2024-2025 Coppell Arts Center season. The Center also offers a customizable Build Your Own Ticket Package, which allows subscribers to build a custom ticket package that features four or more different eligible Center presented season shows. Each package includes a 10% discount on ticket prices with the opportunity for purchasers to secure their seats before individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 4.

UPTOWN

October 18, 2024 | 8 PM

Direct from New York City, the epicenter of contemporary Pop and Soul, comes UPTOWN! With the stage presence like Bruno Mars and vocals like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, this talented group will deliver the smooth stylings of R&B and fresh takes on some of today’s chart-topping hits. Each multi-talented member of this group brings a unique flavor of performance that will have you on your feet dancing and singing along.

REFLEX

Unraveling 4,000 Years of Juggling

November 2, 2024 | 2 PM & 7:30 PM

From the mind of master juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan comes REFLEX: UNRAVELING 4,000 YEARS OF JUGGLING! An Off-Broadway sensation, audiences of all ages are invited to join Jay as he unravels 4,000 years of juggling through a series of stories about gravity and a showcase of stunning juggling sequences. Discover secrets of a timeless craft and be mesmerized by the artistry of object manipulation in this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

CHRISTMAS IN KILLARNEY

December 8, 2024 | 2 PM & 6 PM

This holiday season, your family is invited to journey across the pond for a visit to the old Irish village of Killarney! This special show overflows with holiday traditions and features your favorite Christmas songs. But that’s not all! You’ll also witness Irish dancers leaping through the air and tapping along to the music and harmonies of the season. This trip to The Emerald Isle will show what it means to celebrate Christmas the “Irish” way – where some of the most iconic Christmas traditions originated.

BROADWAY IN LOVE

February 8, 2025 | 7:30 PM

With their undeniable chemistry and captivating talent, real-life married Broadway couple, Libby Servais (Glinda from Broadway’s Wicked) and Stephan Stubbins (Broadway’s Mary Poppins), weave together an unforgettable experience of laughter, tears, and magical moments. Featuring songs from Moulin Rouge, Jersey Boys, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, and many more, this concert is an exhilarating celebration of love that will fill your heart, thanks to the magic and music of Broadway.

DISENCHANTED!

A New Musical Comedy

March 28 & 29, 2025 | 8 PM

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in this hilarious musical that’s anything but Grimm. None-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture, your favorite storybook heroines are tossing out their tiaras and coming back to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are ready to comically belt out the truth! Contains adult language and content.

RAGAMALA DANCE COMPANY’S Children of Dharma

April 25, 2025 | 8 PM

In Children of Dharma, the RAGAMALA DANCE COMPANY creates worlds that conjure the wisdom, poetry, dance, music, philosophy, and mythology of India. Told through a series of atmospheric vignettes, lush visual imagery, physical mastery, and truthful emotion, this multidisciplinary experience delves into India’s enduring legacy of ancient wisdom and cultural treasures.

MIKE SUPER

Magic & Illusion 2.OH™

June 21, 2025 | 2 PM & 7 PM

MIKE SUPER returns to the Coppell Arts Center to wow audiences all over again! As the winner of NBC’s hit TV show Phenomenon, a top finalist on America’s Got Talent, and a featured act on the season premiere episode of Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on primetime U.S. network television. Voted “America's Favorite Mystifier,” Mike appeals to both the young and young-at-heart making him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world.

