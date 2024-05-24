THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Hill Country Community Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hill Country Community Theatre has announced its upcoming production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," a Tony Award-winning musical comedy. The show will run weekends from June 21st through July 7th, 2024, at the Hill Country Community Theatre, located at 4003 W FM 2147 Cottonwood Shores, Tx 78657.

This delightful musical follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent children vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

The talented cast features:

Jordan Jones -William Barfée

Jaylee Sagebiel - Olive Ostrovsky

Hunter Holder - Charlito “Chip” Tolentino

Cameron Newell - Leaf Coneybear

Avery Hoad - Logainne “Schwartzy” Schwartzandgrubenier

Janine Seale - Marcy Park

Hayden Holder - Mitch Mahoney

Richard Day - Vice Principal Douglas Panch

Libby Holder - Rona Lisa Peretti

Directed by Betty Hukill, with musical direction by Christine Ashbaugh, this production promises to be a highlight of the summer theater season.

Ticket Information:

Donor Ticketing begins on Thursday, June 6th.

Season Ticket and Flex Pass Holders can purchase tickets starting Monday, June 10th.

General public sales start on Thursday, June 13th.

Tickets are priced at $27 + applicable fees for adults and $17 + applicable fees for youth (17 and under). Tickets will be available online at www.thehcct.org, by phone at 830.798.8944, or at the Hill Country Community Theatre box office.

Showtimes:

Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Please note, this show is rated PG-13. While it contains some mature content, including irreverent humor, some adult language, and talk of puberty, it is all in good taste and part of the show's charm.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is not just a competition; it’s a quirky and charming story about the joy of learning and the bittersweet journey of growing up. Don't miss your chance to see this enchanting and entertaining show!





