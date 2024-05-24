THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR Comes to Soul Rep Theatre Company in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Soul Rep Theatre Company will close its 2023-2024 season with the regional premiere of Keith Glover and Keb Mo’s mystical blusical, THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR, June 13 – June 30 at The Undermain Theater in Deep Ellum, the historic epicenter of the early 20th century Texas blues. Soul Rep co-founder and Artistic Director, Guinea Bennett-Price will direct the earthy and magical new musical deemed by critics as “the tastiest, bluesiest score in recent memory.” Individual and Group Sale tickets are available www.soulrep.org.

THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR takes place at the crossroads of “here and there." In the mythical tale, “Marvell Thunder”, a mysterious shapeshifter, challenges “Glory”, a blind songstress, to a magical duel on the Delta Blues guitar. This blusical has everything: family dynamic, a love story, a mythical character, soul-searching, and great music. Soul Rep’s production stars veteran actress, Yolanda Williams, Jeremy Lavergne, Sinclair Freeman, Keelyn Singleton, and Olivia Lewis.

Since its founding nearly three decades ago, Soul Rep Theatre Company has consistently worked to produce new works and mark regional premieres of pieces particularly written by women and BIPOC artists. In this season alone, Soul Rep has offered three world premiere productions – WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART by Erin Malone Turner, ELM THICKET by company co-founder, Anyika McMillan-Herod, and most recently, YANGA by Jaime Chabaud, a terrific collaboration with Cara Mia Theatre and Mexico based company, Mulato Teatro. “With a goal to shift the paradigm of how the Black experience is valued, it is imperative that we consistently commit our company to serving as a gateway and platform for new voices and works that explore themes important to our community,” explains Bennett-Price. “THUNDER is no different. This play exemplifies blues culture and beautifully shows how blues lives in the walls, in the floors, in the red dirt of these Black people. A lot of this culture and stories would die without plays like this.”





