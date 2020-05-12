The Betty Lynn Buckley Awards Announces 2020 Nominees
Casa Mañana has announced the nominations for the 2020 Betty Lynn Buckley Awards. Winners will be announced online via livestream on Casa's Facebook and YouTube channel, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 7:30pm. Director of Theatre for Youth and local legend B.J. Cleveland will host. Specials guests from Broadway and beyond will present awards.
Named after Fort Worth's own Tony® Award winning Best Actress, Fort Worth Independent School District and Casa Mañana alumnae Betty Lynn Buckley, this exciting program has stood to promote and celebrate excellence in high school theatre since 2000. Participation is open to Denton, Wise, Parker, Hood, Johnson and Tarrant County. Thirty-three schools presenting fifty-seven musicals and plays participated this year, the highest since the program started.
A panel of distinguished judges - comprised of local theatre professionals and educators - votes for a winner in each of 14 award categories: Best Musical, Best Male and Female Actor in a Musical, Best Male and Female Supporting Actor in a Musical, Excellence in Choreography, Excellence in Scenic Design, Excellence in Sound Design, Excellence in Lighting Design, Excellence in Costume Design, Best Student Orchestra, Best Play and Best Male and Female Actor in a Play. Categories are only open for student designers and artists. Awards include a scholarship provided by generous donors who recognize the benefits of this program and the impact musical theatre has on the lives of students.
Nominees are as follows:
Best Male Actor in a Play
David Postlewate, Eugene, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Kevin Le, Luigi, The Explorer's Club, Haltom High School
Brit Cooper, Christopher, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Lamar High School
Harrison Ashpaugh, Ralph, Lord of the Flies, Martin High School
Joe Skipper, Will Shakespeare, Shakespeare in Love, Northwest High School
Justin Eggert, Iago, Othello, V.R. Eaton High School
Best Female Actor in a Play
Emma Dixon, Emily Webb, Our Town, Birdville High School
Claire Guthrie, Mrs. Ethel Savage, The Curious Savage, Fort Worth Country Day School
Lauren Meece, Henrietta Leavitt, Silent Sky, Prestonwood Christian Academy
Natalie Morter, Laundress 2/Narrator/Q, Metamorphoses, Richland High School
Chloe Williams, Detective Fix, Around the World in 80 Days, Timberview High School
Ellery Campbell, Desdemona, Othello, V. R. Eaton High School
Best Male Supporting Actor in a Musical
William D. Thompson, Ghost of Present, A Christmas Carol, Grapevine High School
Jordan Frank, Michael Hobbs, Elf the Musical, Guyer High School
Steven Nguyen, Oliver, Theory of Relativity, Richland High School
Grayson Stephens, Earthworm, James and the Giant Peach, The Oakridge School
Will Emmert, Grasshopper, James and the Giant Peach, The Oakridge School
Austin Bandy, Triton, The Little Mermaid, V. R. Eaton High School
Best Female Supporting Actor in a Musical
Haley Dortch, Sibella Hallworth, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Guyer High School
Grace Duncan, Jovie, Elf the Musical, Guyer High School
Kiersten Farris, Phoebe, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Guyer High School
Gracie Miller, Mary Patrick, Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Gabby Purdy, Martha Watson, White Christmas, Northwest High School
Alexis Martinez, Amy, Theory of Relativity, Richland High School
Best Male Actor in a Musical
Parker Jackson, D'ysquith Family, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Guyer High School
Travis Barton, Buddy, Elf the Musical, Guyer High School
Garrick Hague, Cat in the Hat, Seussical, Legacy High School
Gabriel Hill, Sebastian, The Little Mermaid, Mansfield High School
Joshua Sneed, Phil Davis, White Christmas, Northwest High School
Hunter Hall, Jesus, Godspell, Prestonwood Christian Academy
Best Female Actor in a Musical
Michelle D'Amico, Amelie, Amelie, Carroll Senior High School
Madelyn Whitehead, Mary Robert, Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Aria Tolbert, Deloris, Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Rebekah Hollingsworth, Ariel, The Little Mermaid, Mansfield High School
Audrey Burnett, Judy Haynes, White Christmas, Northwest High School
Janessa Witlock, Ursula, The Little Mermaid, V. R. Eaton High School
Excellence in Costume Design
Alison Fuentes, Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play, Grand Prairie High School
Kennedy Mclaggan, Natalie Keller, Emily Sather, Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Nicolas Sears, Josephine Tukia, Dracula, L.D. Bell High School
Hannah Cherry, The Little Mermaid, Mansfield High School
Caroline Demby, Riley Rawlinson, Lord of the Flies, Martin High School
Ella Jackson, Maggie LeMasters, The Little Mermaid, V. R. Eaton High School
Excellence in Scenic Design
Maddie Rasco, Into the Woods, Aledo High School
Peyton Lawrence, Amelie, Carroll Senior High School
Daylon Barker, Drew Wilder, Brendan Sullenberger, Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Natalie Nohinek, Derek Cheung, Lord of the Flies, Martin High School
Melinda Pena, James Bergquist, Brandon Isom, White Christmas, Northwest High School
Ethan Biedenstein, Jenelle Cumberland, The Little Mermaid, V. R. Eaton High School
Excellence in Sound Design
Patrick Markovich, Taylor Kerzman, Moon Over Buffalo, All Saints' Episcopal School
Josh Daugherty, The Tempest, Byron Nelson High School
Chris Lopez, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Guyer High School
Jaidyn Vineyard, Dracula, L.D. Bell High School
Brooklyn Lankford, Lord of the Flies, Martin High School
Alicia Johnson, You Can't Take it with You, Nolan Catholic High School
Excellence in Lighting Design
Nick Bright, Amelie, Carroll Senior High School
Coal Sapp, Dracula, L.D. Bell High School
Hana Baldwin, Mackenzie Pickett, White Christmas, Northwest High School
Christian Chandler, Metamorphoses, Richland High School
Jaden Banks, James and the Giant Peach, The Oakridge School
Alex Kougias, Hallie Fraze, Matti Andrews, The Little Mermaid, V.R. Eaton High School
Excellence in Choreography
Emma Dixon, Curtains, Birdville High School
Aria Marissa Nobles, Gracie Jillian King, Bella Renee Barker, Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Abby Ewing, Liv Woolsey, Seussical, Legacy High School
Zoe McKee, The Little Mermaid, Mansfield High School
Andrea Atienza, Annabelle Hough, The Music Man, Nolan Catholic High School
Audrey Burnett, Baylie Staton, Madison Luckey, White Christmas, Northwest High School
Best Student Orchestra
Curtains, Birdville High School
Amelie, Carroll Senior High School
A Christmas Carol, Grapevine High School
The Little Mermaid, Mansfield High School
Best Play
Our Town, Birdville High School
Brighton Beach Memoirs, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Lord of the Flies, Martin High School
Silent Sky, Prestonwood Christian Academy
Metamorphoses, Richland High School
Othello, V.R. Eaton High School
Best Musical
Amelie, Carroll Senior High School
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Guyer High School
Sister Act, Keller Central High School
Seussical, Legacy High School
White Christmas, Northwest High School
The Little Mermaid, V.R. Eaton High School
For more information about the Twentieth Annual Betty Lynn Buckley Awards, visit www.casamanana.org/education/buckley-awards. Stay tuned to www.casamanana.org for all up-to-date information on the Buckleys.