Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March

The performance is on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 p.m. 

Mar. 01, 2023  

Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that legendary Americana singer-songwriter Shake Russell will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 p.m. With thirty albums and hundreds of penned songs under his belt, Shake's winsome melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a truly Texas spirit continue to be the signature of his unmatched style.

For more than 50 years, Texas singer-songwriter Shake Russell has been entertaining audiences throughout the region and all over the United States with his unique Americana style of folk rock. Weaving sophisticated harmonies through his songs and drawing from various genres, Shake created a style of folk-rock that is uniquely his own. A prolific songwriter, Shake has written or co-written hundreds of iconic tunes. His songs and albums have frequented the Billboard charts, including "You've Got a Lover" (Ricky Skaggs), "Deep in the West" (Waylon Jennings/Jessi Colter), "Our Kind of Love" (Clint Black), and "You Wouldn't Know Me" (Miranda Lambert).

To fully appreciate and comprehend the magnitude of Shake's contributions to music, one need only listen to his life's work. From his 1978 album "Songs on the Radio" to the 2018 "Chasing the Song", Shake's music is a testament to why he is so widely celebrated as a Texas Music Legend!

This concert takes place in the Black Box Theater and is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.




Plano Symphony Orchestra To Charm Audiences This Month With YOUNG ARTISTS & SYMPHONIE Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Charm Audiences This Month With YOUNG ARTISTS & SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE Concert
The Plano Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the grand prize winners of the Collin County Young Artist Competition when the three young musicians Melody Guo, Nicole Johnson, and Elim Wong open the March 18 concert with their winning concertos. Following their performances, the orchestra will close the evening with Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, one of the most imaginative symphonies ever written.
Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March Photo
Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March
Rover Dramawerks continues their 23rd Season with the comedy Spirit Level by Pam Valentine. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 16 - April 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in March Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in March
 Casa Mañana presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. This is among the first regional productions of Beautiful after an acclaimed six-year run on Broadway and subsequent national tour. The show runs March 4–12 and tickets are on sale now. 
LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Comes To Dallas Childrens Theatre Photo
LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Comes To Dallas Children's Theatre
Dallas Children's Theater will bring LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, to the stage March 18 – April 2, 2023 at the Rosewood Center for the Arts. With production halted days before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, this heartfelt spectacular has been years in the making!

More Hot Stories For You


Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in MarchRover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March
February 28, 2023

Rover Dramawerks continues their 23rd Season with the comedy Spirit Level by Pam Valentine. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 16 - April 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in MarchBEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in March
February 28, 2023

 Casa Mañana presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. This is among the first regional productions of Beautiful after an acclaimed six-year run on Broadway and subsequent national tour. The show runs March 4–12 and tickets are on sale now. 
LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Comes To Dallas Children's TheatreLAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Comes To Dallas Children's Theatre
February 24, 2023

Dallas Children's Theater will bring LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, to the stage March 18 – April 2, 2023 at the Rosewood Center for the Arts. With production halted days before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, this heartfelt spectacular has been years in the making!
Dog Days Adoption Event and Fashion Show Comes to Coppell Arts CenterDog Days Adoption Event and Fashion Show Comes to Coppell Arts Center
February 24, 2023

This spring, the Coppell Arts Center, in partnership with the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and Camp Bow Wow, is rolling out the red carpet for every VIP: Very Important Pup! The Third Annual Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event will take place on Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m.
North Texas Theatre Brings Sold-Out Favorites Back For Three Weeks Of Back-To-Back Stand-Up ComedyNorth Texas Theatre Brings Sold-Out Favorites Back For Three Weeks Of Back-To-Back Stand-Up Comedy
February 24, 2023

Amphibian Stage Comedy Veterans Baron Vaughn and Phoebe Robinson return with prominent rising star Nore Davis rounding out three weeks of entertainment.
share