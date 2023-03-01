Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that legendary Americana singer-songwriter Shake Russell will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 p.m. With thirty albums and hundreds of penned songs under his belt, Shake's winsome melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a truly Texas spirit continue to be the signature of his unmatched style.

For more than 50 years, Texas singer-songwriter Shake Russell has been entertaining audiences throughout the region and all over the United States with his unique Americana style of folk rock. Weaving sophisticated harmonies through his songs and drawing from various genres, Shake created a style of folk-rock that is uniquely his own. A prolific songwriter, Shake has written or co-written hundreds of iconic tunes. His songs and albums have frequented the Billboard charts, including "You've Got a Lover" (Ricky Skaggs), "Deep in the West" (Waylon Jennings/Jessi Colter), "Our Kind of Love" (Clint Black), and "You Wouldn't Know Me" (Miranda Lambert).

To fully appreciate and comprehend the magnitude of Shake's contributions to music, one need only listen to his life's work. From his 1978 album "Songs on the Radio" to the 2018 "Chasing the Song", Shake's music is a testament to why he is so widely celebrated as a Texas Music Legend!

This concert takes place in the Black Box Theater and is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.