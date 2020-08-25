Texas Singer-Songwriter Chuck Leah Shares 'Eugenie' From New Album 'Band of Ghosts'

The album is out October 16th.

Old-soul Texas singer-songwriter Chuck Leah has announced the release of his new album, Band of Ghosts, out October 16.



Today, Leah shared the video for the album's first single, "Eugenie," which features delicate violins and cinematic imagery from the streets of New Orleans. "Well I met Eugenie down in Jackson Square, she was reading palms on the Spanish Stairs," Chuck sings - listen below.



Band of Ghosts is a reference to Chuck's band members during the album's socially-distanced recording sessions, when they weren't able to be in the same room. The album was recorded on vintage equipment, mostly to tape, and features string arrangements with minimal radiance.



Chuck says, "the album is a stroll from Texas to Louisiana," and goes through the Arizona desert ("I Lost Her in Tucson"), down the Sunset Strip ("LAX"), and Nashville ("Memphis"). Leah continues, "I find a lot of pleasure in roaming. It keeps the creative juices flowing. I'll be somewhere at a diner or something, and I'll hear a phrase that I've never heard before. Sometimes that'll set the gears rolling."



The sounds and snapshots from a lifetime of travel palpably inform Band of Ghosts, both through overt lyrical brushstrokes and in its less tangible, genre-straddling aura. In just nine semi-autobiographical songs, Leah traverses folk-rock, country, Cajun, jazz, blues, Tejano, MexiCali and rock 'n' roll without ever letting the stitching show.

Listen to "Eugenie" below.

Track List

1. Eugenie

2. I Lost Her Tucson

3. Memphis

4. Wedding Song

5. Alley

6. LAX

7. Skinny Girl

8. Follow Me Down

9. Azure

Photo Credit: Tracy Anne Hart

