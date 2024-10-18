Texas Ballet Theater Texas Ballet Theater To Commence Total Renovation Of Fort Worth Studio In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will renovate and expand its Fort Worth studio at 1500 Mall Circle in 2025. This comprehensive transformation will position TBT to better serve its growing community of students, professional dancers, and patrons by providing state-of-the-art spaces for training, rehearsals, and performances.

The remodeled, 65,000-square-foot facility will feature all-new amenities, including a dedicated dance lab for in-studio performances and rehearsals, a Pilates studio, a physical therapy suite, expanded company dressing rooms, a ballet boutique, a company lounge, and a family waiting lounge. The reconfigured space will also increase the number of studios from three to seven, allowing TBT School to accommodate more students by providing additional class times and new programming for students of all ages and abilities.

"This expansion ensures our dancers have the resources they need to excel," Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said. "It's an exciting time for the company as we prepare for a new era of growth and artistic excellence."

Following a catastrophic water leak in 2021 that left all the studios and many of the administrative offices unusable, the Board of Governors recognized the opportunity to reimagine the Fort Worth facility and build a space that reflected the organization's artistic and educational ambitions.

Board Chair Anne Bass said, "Our goal is to create a world-class facility that not only meets our immediate needs but also supports the future growth of our company and school. We're excited about the tremendous impact the new Fort Worth Studio will have on the Fort Worth arts community."

"Our commitment to providing the highest level of ballet education and performance remains unwavering," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "This project is a testament to our dedication to Fort Worth and our vision for the future of ballet in North Texas."

