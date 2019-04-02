Texas Ballet Theater Presents The U.S. Premiere Of PINOCCHIO

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present the United States premier of Pinocchio May 17-19 at Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center Campus in Dallas and May 24-26 at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

This co-production with the National Ballet of Canada and sponsored in part by the Amon G. Carter Foundation and an anonymous donor. All performances feature live accompaniment from the Dallas Opera Orchestra in Dallas and The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in Fort Worth.

Pinocchio tells the beloved story of a puppet's adventure to becoming a real boy. Audiences of all ages will be wowed by the vivid costuming, magical storytelling and dialogue that guides the family-friendly story of the puppet who just wants to be a "real boy." With heartwarming characters that teach key moral lessons to children and adults alike, Pinocchio is sure to be a fan favorite.

The full-length, kid-friendly ballet has two acts and lasts approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. A "Wiggle Room" is available for restless children to play while still watching the performance via a screen or window. Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877.828.9200.





