Texas Ballet Theater Performs CINDERELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Texas Ballet Theater will open its 2024-2025 season with Cinderella, choreographed by their acclaimed Artistic Director Laureate, Ben Stevenson, O.B.E. This fairy-tale ballet will grace Winspear Opera House in Dallas Sept. 13-15, and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Sept. 20-22.

Stevenson's adaptation of Cinderella includes the essential elements of the fairytale—Cinderella's fairy godmother, silly stepsisters, and dazzling rags-to-riches transformation—alongside breathtaking ballet technique. Set to the captivating score by Sergey Prokofiev, this ballet features exquisite dance sequences, opulent costumes, and sets that transport audiences to a realm where fairy godmothers and glass slippers reign supreme.

Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said, "Watching Ben work with and coach the dancers in the studio is a true pleasure. His sense of comedic timing is priceless and adds so much to the story of Cinderella." Audiences will be delighted by the clumsy, almost slapstick, humor of Cinderella's stepsisters, portrayed in strong contrast alongside the elegance and grace of Cinderella and her Prince. This production is perfect for all ages, providing both engaging entertainment for children and the sophisticated artistry that ballet enthusiasts crave.

Cinderella is suitable for all audiences. Individual tickets range from $25 to $135. Patrons can purchase tickets online at https://texasballettheater.org/performance/cinderella-2024/ or by contacting the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More