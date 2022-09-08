Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Ballet Theater Debuts New Rankings, Reveals Principal Dancers

Sep. 08, 2022  

Texas Ballet Theater Debuts New Rankings, Reveals Principal Dancers

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) announced Wednesday that it will implement ranks within the company and revealed the seven artists named as the company's first Principal Dancers.

Principal Dancers for the 2022-2023 season are: Carl Coomer, Alexandra Farber, Alexander Kotelenets, Paige Nyman, David Schrenk, Andre Silva and Nicole Von Enck.

By implementing ranks, the nonprofit ballet company provides growth and professional development opportunities for dancers. Principal is the highest rank, preceded by Soloist and Corps de Ballet ranks.

"Rankings are traditionally how a ballet company is organized," Acting Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said. "It's wonderful that we have the talent within our company to recognize dancers for their individual artistic achievements, and for what they can share with the community."

Soloists are: Amanda Fairweather, Rieko Hatato, Adeline Melcher, Riley Moyano, Dara Oda, Samantha Pille, Katelyn Rhodes, Kyle Torres-Hiyoshi, Joamanuel Velazquez and Brett Young.

The Corps de Ballet includes: Valentin Batista, Jackson Bayhi, Lauren Leb, Adam Phillips, Anastasia Tillman, Rayleigh Vendt, Sophie Williams, Henry Winn and Hannah Wood.

The dancers will be on stage for the first time in their new roles during the company's production of Cirque du Ballet. This brand-new production choreographed by Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., runs September 16-18 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and September 30 - October 2 at Bass Performance Hall.

For tickets to Cirque du Ballet, visit https://texasballettheater.org/performance/cirque-du-ballet/ or call the Box Office at 877-822-9200 option 1. For more information about the dancers, please visit TBT's website by clicking here.

