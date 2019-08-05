Texas Ballet Theater Appoints New Production Director

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT), the resident ballet company of Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, has named Thomas Boyd as its new Production Director.

Boyd joins TBT for the launch of its 2019-2020 season, which includes beloved classics The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, iconic works Crash and Firebird, cutting-edge Image, Imbue and Bartok and the magical A Midsummer Night's Dream.

"I am excited for this opportunity to join TBT, and I look forward to working with the incredible staff, faculty, crew and dancers who make up this amazingly gifted company," Boyd said. "I especially look forward to reuniting with mentor and director, the legendary Ben Stevenson."

Boyd comes to Texas Ballet Theater with experience producing and directing productions for Houston Ballet and Queensland Ballet. Boyd's scenic designs have been presented by companies around the world, including Houston Ballet, Boston Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, National Ballet of China, Estonia National Ballet, National Ballet of Santiago and Queensland Ballet.

"Thomas's expertise will undoubtedly benefit us here at TBT," said Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., Artistic Director of Texas Ballet Theater. "Together we will continue to wow our audiences with stunning productions," he said.

"I am thrilled that Thomas Boyd has agreed to become our Production Director," Vanessa Logan, Executive Director of Texas Ballet Theater said. "His talent and skills have advanced many notable ballet companies and we look forward to his leadership as TBT continues to grow."

TBT will kick off its 2019-2020 season the weekend of Sept. 6-8, 2019, with The Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., at Winspear Opera House in Dallas. The program will come to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Oct. 18-20, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You