Ten-Time Grammy Award-winners Asleep At The Wheel to Perform With The Plano Symphony Orchestra 

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues their 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with Texas' own Asleep at the Wheel on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center.

The PSO's ruby anniversary also commemorates Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40 inspiring years as the Symphony's music director and each concert in the season relates to his journey with the PSO.

This concert will be the fifth time Maestro Guzmán has performed with the iconic band. The Asleep at the Wheel concert is sponsored by H-E-B.

Tickets, ranging in price from range $37-$103, can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/planosymphony.org).

"Our 40th Anniversary Season celebrations are all about bringing the life affirming qualities music brings to people," said Gregory Patterson, Executive Director of the Plano Symphony Orchestra. "Asleep at the Wheel is widely acknowledged as the best country swing band in the nation and they exemplify the kind of quality the PSO has been proud to bring to our community these past 40 years. Their music is joyous and fun-filled, a perfect way to celebrate with our community."

"Since our first performance together in 2019, Ray Benson and Asleep at The Wheel have been like family," commented Music Director Maestro Héctor Guzmán. "We have such a good time on stage it seems we have been making music forever! Their signature sound, coupled with outstanding orchestral arrangements add a special touch to their Grammy Award-winning hits. We are ready to "swing" again. It will be a blast!"

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots' music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued ten Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup -- and a few special guests -- will carry the band back onto the road, where they've remained a staple for five decades.

The PSO's 2022/2023 Season includes guest artists Fela, Christopher Adkins, Mariachi Vargas and more! To see the full season and purchase season tickets, visit planosymphony.org.

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to "Symphony" in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a five-concert, interactive Family Symphony Sunday series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.

