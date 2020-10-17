TWU Theatre Presents CARPARK SONNETS

There are performances on October 17 and 18.

The Texas Woman's University Theatre Program will open its fall season with an innovative and experimental take on the classics. "CarPark Sonnets: A Live, Drive-in Performance of Shakespearean Sonnets and Monologues," invites patrons to experience live theatre from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own snacks, park in a reserved spot for optimal viewing, and settle in for an hour of comedic and dramatic Shakespearean works broadcast over a designated FM radio station.

Performance times are:

8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14;

8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15;

8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16;

8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17; and

8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18.

All performances will take place in the faculty and staff parking lot at the corner of Oakland and 3rd Streets, located on the west side of Hubbard Hall on TWU's Denton campus. Tickets are $5 per car, limit 20 cars per performance. Patrons must bring proof of purchase. To reserve tickets online or for more information, visit www.twu.edu/theatre/purchase-tickets.

In response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the TWU Theatre Program has crafted a safe, fun and unique solution to live performance in the age of social distancing. Directed by Associate Professor Steven Young, "CarPark Sonnets" pokes fun at Shakespeare while discussing the nature of sonnets, plays from the Apocrypha and the fragility of life then and now.

The cast features undergraduates Zareen Afzaal, Stef Bailey, Kendra Flusche, Hannah Fuller, Alisha Hannah, Katherine Hogan, Abel Mathew, Emma Riley and Eli Wharton. Graduate student Michael Alonzo rounds out the cast of the production.

The production also features the work of undergraduates Erik Collins and Zareen Afzaal as co-designers, Assistant Professor Russell McKinley and undergraduate Zeferino Ramirez in set design and technical logistics, Associate Professor Rhonda Gorman in costumes, undergraduate Cindi Dean as properties artisan and graduate student Ally Ellis as stage manager.

