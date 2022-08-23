'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil at Texas Trust CU Theatre On Sale Friday

The acclaimed family holiday theatrical - "'Twas the Night Before..." by Cirque du Soleil - is making its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from Friday, November 25 - Sunday, December 11, 2022. The production will run for 25 performances.

Tickets start at $44 and will go on sale Friday, August 26th at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367-9717 beginning August 26 at 10 a.m.

"'Twas the Night Before...," Cirque du Soleil's exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer - rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

The production has enchanted close to 300,000 fans since its 2019 debut in Chicago and New York. It has become a new holiday tradition and has created national and local media buzz.