TUTTI FRUTTI: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF OF LITTLE RICHARD Makes Dallas Premiere

Dedrick Weatherbsy, a Longview Texas native who now calls San Francisco Bay Area (Vallejo) and Los Angeles home, will premiere another show covering another Music and American Legend. Weathersby had great success with his successful show, Remembering James- The life and Music of James Brown and closed the show on May 14, 2022, after 3 years of touring the theatrical and concert version of the show. "Tutti Frutti The Musical," based on the life and music of Little Richard, will premiere Saturday, December 21st at the renovated Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas Texas.

Weathersby said it's his duty to stay true to the music and the man. His Musical Director Rashon Sharp, echoed the same while speaking on the musical component of the show. "I grew up on all types of music and I must give it justice; this is the reason why I started playing multiple instruments".

Weathersby's mindset: How would you feel if someone was doing your story? "I act like Little Richard and some family members are in the audience," he said.

Weathersby's father was a disc jockey in Marshall, Texas. As a young boy, he was allowed to touch his father's record collection and a part of that collection was James Brown and Little Richard.

"I was so engulfed in Michael Jackson throughout my childhood and through high school," he said.

He has come to understand his father's explanation about Little Richard's role in challenging what a black man looks in all facets and true musical impact.

His favorite Little Richard tune to sing is "Rip It Up."

It's a fun and lively song that brings people together from all walks of life.

Weathersby knew at a young age he wanted to be a triple threat after this term was introduced to him by his Theater Teacher (Mattie Cuba). Living in the Texas Bible Belt, he said he was viewed more as a dancer, public speaker and actor.

"I didn't have the voice until I went to college at now closed Lon Morris, the oldest two year college, located in Jacksonville TX at that time," he said. "I found my soul and voice when I went away from Longview (Texas),".

Theater brought him to the Golden State. He landed roles in "Cinderella" "Dream Girls," "Hairspray", "Ragtime" and "Rent," to name a few.

He started out as ensemble/swing in "Tarzan" The National Tour and ended up with the role of Turk after two lead actors were not able to continue their contract. I was young within the industry and was excited to do what I loved and learn from seasoned vets.

He's premiering "Tutti Frutti"- The Life and Music of Little Richard out of responsibility to give proper homage to Little Richard's life and rock and roll musical influence. This show is unique because it covers Little Richard's life from 1949-1957 when Little Richard first abruptly left the industry at the peak of his career.

Dallas Theater Center was agreeable in accepting this show for the Holiday season, a part of their motto of diversity within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area.

In addition to the show itself, Weathersby and Super Bad Theater Company have added talented Dallas, East Texas, Los Angeles, and New York-based artists to the Cast. Twon Marcel Pope will take on the principal role of Mr. Richard Wayne Penniman, the older and wiser version of Little Richard. Kayla Marshall as Ernestine Campbell, Little Richard's first and only documented wife. Matthew Simmons as Scott, a young and ambitious reporter for a credible news journal company. E'tian Parker will take on the role as Clinton Brantley, Little Richard's manager/promoter. Whitney Lampkin as Audrey Robinson, Little Richard's spit fire of a girlfriend during his formidable years. Davian Jackson as Bumps Blackwell, Little Richards co-writer and composer of a lot of his hit songs. Landan Berlof as Art Rupe, Pat Boone, and Alan Freed, major historical figures in the world of Rock N Roll. Theresa Shenell Stuckey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, one of Little Richard's mentors and major influence and considered The GodMother of Rock and Roll. Tamya J. Simmons as Ensemble and Sister Rosetta Tharpe u/s. Averi Cross as Ensemble, Dance Captain, and Audrey Robinson u/s. Jada Jay as Ensemble. Ashley Tysor as Ensemble, Jamaal Randall as Upsetter/Ensemble, and Dennis O'Neil as Ensemble/Art Rupe u/s

Weathersby said he would love to see the show on Broadway and ultimately with a residency at a popular Las Vegas Casino.

Written by Dedrick Weathersby, produced by Super Bad Theater Company, and directed by Snoop Robinson, the production features Musical Direction by Rashon Sharp, Assistant Musical Direction by Mike Herron, and Choreography by Terrance M. Johnson. Stage Manager is Jiles King and Assistant Stage Manager is Yvette Harris.

Performances will be held Saturday 12/21/24, 2:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 94553 (Dallas Theater Center)

