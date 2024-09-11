TRUE NORTH Holiday Concert Set for November at The Music Hall at Fair Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand-new holiday musical with a heartwarming message is making its way to Dallas for an exclusive concert event. On November 15, 2024, the True North Holiday Concert will offer audiences a sneak peek of True North" A Magical New Holiday Musical by Texas natives Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed. The concert will take place in the Crystal Terrace at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, featuring performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars.

At the North Pole, struggling families in the Southern Yonder are considered highest priority. The dedicated elves assigned to these children are members of an elite squad known as the Special Buddies Unit-the North Pole Special Ops. Despite his sworn oath to not use magic outside of the North Pole, seasoned SBU elf Charley Tinseltoes is determined to help his broken family heal.

When widowed Air Force Lieutenant Harry Patterson gets deployed just weeks before Christmas, Charley's attempt at intervention sets off a chain of events that challenges the Patterson family to face their deepest fears. With a wish, a letter, and a whole lot of North Pole backup, the Patterson family-and Charley-discover what just an ounce of belief can do.

The True North Holiday Concert offers an exclusive opportunity for Dallas audiences to witness the debut of its captivating title song and experience the festive music that has delighted early viewers. The evening will showcase a blend of newly penned holiday songs and reimagined arrangements of favorite seasonal tunes, making it an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

The November 15 concert will feature a stellar cast of Broadway performers, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Charlie Franklin (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Josh Davis (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), and Lucas Moran.

Event Details

True North Holiday Concert

Date: November 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: The Music Hall at Fair Park's Crystal Terrace, Dallas, TX

Tickets are $35 and are available now through Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/true-north-holiday-concert-dallas-texas-11-15-2024/event/0C00611B8843142D

