THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Opening At Artisan Center Theater

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 opens at Artisan Center Theater on Thursday, January 9, 2020 and runs through Saturday, January 25, 2020. The 150 seat Second Stage Theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

In December of 1940, an eccentric theatre financier has gathered a team at her mansion in Chappaqua, New York. Everyone believes that they will have a backer's audition in order to get financing for their newest musical. However, the shadow of the team's last show hangs over the group--deemed a flop, Manhattan Holiday was ravaged by the "Stage Door Slasher," a mysterious killer who stabbed chorus girls.

The undercover police officer is hoping to flush out the killer from this group of suspects--but the killer has other plans. Throw in blizzard conditions, secret passageways, and some musical snippets to create an Agatha-Christie-meets-Clue formula of whodunnit parody, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 is full of delightful slapstick for audiences of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.





