THE ROYAL DILEMMA Arrives At Irving Arts Center

This September, MainStage Irving Las Colinas once again will collaborate with the thinkIndia Foundation for another original musical extravaganza. This year's production, The Royal Dilemma, will take the stage at the Irving Arts Center from September 13-28. Tickets, ranging $21.50-$36.50, are available at www.MainStageIrving.com.



From the creators of The Red Pashmina and Rang De: Color Me India!, The Royal Dilemma is an enthralling musical for the imagination to take flight. Travel to distant lands and bygone times, on a detective mission, rubbing shoulders with kings and princes. The magnifying glass is the powerful art of storytelling! Delve into the minds of the colorful characters, from the pauper to the king, from the priest to the thief - and hear the melody of human nature echoing across their stories. Scripted in English and complete with music, dance and drama, join the storyteller and unravel this riveting royal dilemma!



"We're overjoyed to present another original production with our friends at thinkIndia Foundation," Mainstage Irving*Las Colinas President Clayton Cunningham shared. "What an incredible opportunity to bring together our diverse community to create something truly special. We cannot wait for DFW audiences to experience The Royal Dilemma this September."



The cast and crew of The Royal Dilemma is comprised of Parul Bhatia, Thulasiram Chettiyaar, Aman Chopra, Laurel Collins, Shraddha Dharia, Shilpa Dhawan, Priya Dravekar, Shravan Gaddam, Anirudh Ganesh, Swathi Harikumar, Krithika Iyer, Arpana Kagal, Prakash Kagal, Snehal Kanitkar, Vikram Kanitkar, Renuka Kant, Gaurav Ketkar, Ashwin Kumar, Ranjan Misra, Simran Misra, Athul Mohanram, Anand Natarajan, Nanditha Niranjan, Prathama Pathak, Priyanka Potturi, Sruthi Potturi, Simran Purohit, Aarthi Ramesh, Mohan Rangarajan, Kiran Raut, Sachin Sah, Amolika Saini, Hema Sawhney, Shukra Seshadri, Amit Shrungarpure-Patil, Nivedita Subramanian, Sundar Swaminathan, Ameeta Thukral, Rashmi Vatsan, Lydia Xavier, Apoorva Yeotikar, and Betson Zachariah.



The Royal Dilemma runs from September 13 to 28 at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX). Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. For tickets and more information, visit www.MainStageIrving.com.





