THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Returns to Stage West

After selling out every performance and adding six additional shows during its wildly successful 2023 run, Stage West has announced the return of The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, beginning performances November 29, 2024, at 821 W Vickery Blvd. This co-production with WaterTower Theatre promises another round of the perfectly orchestrated chaos that had audiences begging for more.

"Pure comedic magic," raved the Dallas Voice, and audiences couldn't agree more. "One of the funniest physical comedy shows I have ever seen!!!" exclaimed patron Tracy Nance, joining countless others who delight in the show's return. The production was so popular that performances began selling out before opening night.

In this masterfully crafted disaster, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempts to stage a 1920s murder mystery, "The Murder at Haversham Manor." What unfolds is a brilliant catastrophe featuring an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that refuses to play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. The show earned universal acclaim during its first run.

