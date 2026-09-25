THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN to Open at The Dallas Opera

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For its second production of the 2026/2027 Season, The Dallas Opera will present THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN.

This is TDO's first presentation of Czech composer Leoš Janáček's 1924 opera in 26 years and the North American debut of Australian director Barrie Kosky's production, which premiered at Munich's famed Bayerische Staatsoper in 2022.

The Cunning Little Vixen follows a young fox from the forest floor to a fate as untamed as she is, as she chases the life every wild thing dreams of: freedom, adventure, and true love, and more. This colorful tale of survival takes a bold and glitzy turn in Kosky's poetic production.

“Barrie Kosky is one of my favorite directors in the world,” says David Lomelí, TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “He has such a combination of aesthetics. His style is sometimes Baz Luhrmann, sometimes Tim Burton, with the box office power of Steven Spielberg.”

Estonian soprano Mirjam Mesak makes her US debut as the Vixen. Baritone Zachary Nelson; mezzo-soprano Shannon Keegan; tenors Freddie Ballentine and Brian Calì; basses Andrew Harris and Brandon Cedel; and soprano Alyssa Dessoye all make their house debuts in this production. Mezzo-sopranos Lindsay Ammann and Kayla Nanto; soprano Ashley Townsley; and tenor Johnny Brown all return.

Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts the cast, The Dallas Opera Orchestra, TDO Chorus, and Greater Dallas Choral Society in this production, which will be sung in Czech with English supertitles.

“Janáček is a composer that we conductors absolutely love,” Villaume says. “This opera is a musical masterpiece of the 20th century—very sophisticated, very colorful, but still very direct and very strong, and the impact on the audience is extraordinary. It's the first time I'm conducting this piece, and I can't wait to do it.”

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