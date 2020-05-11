THE CHER SHOW Will No Longer Play Bass Performance Hall as Part of 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass Season

THE CHER SHOW, originally scheduled for July 27-August 1, 2021, will not come to Bass Performance Hall as part of the 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season, Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today. The show has postponed its national tour. All current 2020-2021 season ticket holders will receive an email with additional information.

Performing Arts Fort Worth is currently in talks with booking agents and producers to secure a suitable replacement. Season ticket holders will be notified by email when that show is secured. In the event another show is unable to be secured, refunds will be offered. At this time, all other announced and upcoming shows are scheduled as planned.

No action is required for current 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office.

Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

Their box office is working virtually as we all maintain social distancing so we ask for your patience and understanding as communication may be delayed and take longer than normal.





