THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION to Play Fort Worth
The production, created by the team behind THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, features a full band and storytelling.
Tickets are on sale now for The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration, making its North Texas debut this fall. The heartfelt tribute to one of pop music's most legendary duos will take the Bass Hall stage for one night only Tuesday, November 10 as part of the 2026-2027 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.
Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration brings the icon's extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo's unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.
With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It's a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all of their favorites including “We've Only Just Begun,” “Close to You,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.
Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online at www.basshall.com/carpenters or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.
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