THE AMAZING, FABULOUS, AND SPECTACULAR UNTRUTHS OF JUAN GARCIA Comes to Amphibian Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amphibian Stage has announced the world premiere of The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia, a new comedy by renowned arts leader & playwright Kathleen Culebro, running from October 11 to November 3, 2024. Directed by Evan Michael Woods, this highly anticipated production promises to deliver a theatrical experience brimming with humor, charm, high-energy antics, mistaken identities, and more.

In The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia, audiences are transported to the bustling town of Oaxaca, where Juan Garcia returns with grandiose dreams and a tangled web of tall tales. As Juan attempts to dazzle and confound everyone in his path, particularly the lady of his misguided affections, the play unfolds into a comedy of errors that will keep audiences laughing until curtain call. The production intertwines traditional comedy tropes and contemporary humor, offering a fresh take on the classic 17th-century play La Verdad Sospechosa by Juan Ruiz de Alarcón.

Kathleen Culebro, whose career has shaped the landscape of contemporary theatre in DFW and beyond, reflects on her inspiration for this new work: “There are so many wonderful plays—of all genres—written in Spanish that are hardly known beyond Latin America or Spain. I am excited to share one of my favorites, La Verdad Sospechosa, with you. This source material is as funny as anything Shakespeare or Molière wrote. As a woman writing in the 21st century, I felt the need to update the storyline a bit. After all, in the original, Juan Garcia’s only punishment for all the trouble his lies cause is that he has to marry the plainer of the two women. Oh hell no! I hope my version inspires audiences to expand their understanding of 'The Classics.'”

Kathleen Culebro, the Founding Artistic Director of Amphibian Stage, is departing at the end of this season, making this production a poignant highlight of her illustrious career. Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in the growth of Amphibian Stage, and her contributions to the field of theatre continue to resonate.

Evan Michael Woods, who made his directorial debut at Amphibian Stage with Miss Molly by Christine Carmela, returns to helm this production. Woods has been recognized for his dynamic contributions to the arts, including recent honors as Fort Worth Magazine’s "Fort Worthian" and the Bill Garber Young Theatre Artist Award.

The cast of The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia features a talented ensemble of Latine actors. Local favorite Gloria Benavides returns to DFW to play Consuelo, a wise-cracking servant with endless wit and even more costume changes. She is joined by other area stalwarts David Lugo, Gigi Cervantes, Jovane Caamaño. Our leading ladies will be played by Amber Flores and Amanda Reyes (AS: The Visit) , both of whom are currently on stage in other Fort Worth productions; Stage West and Hip Pocket Theatre respectively. Houston-based actor Danny Quintero will make his Dallas-Fort Worth debut playing the title role. Two esteemed designers return to Amphibian Stage to create the vibrant world of Juan Garcia; D.C. based scenic designer Paige Hathaway (AS: Miss Molly), and Culebro’s sister Laura Anderson Barbata (AS: Marie Antoinette, Don Quixote, The Eye of the Beholder) as Costume Designer.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More