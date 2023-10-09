THE ADDAMS FAMILY is Coming to Irving This November

Catch this comical feast at Mainstage 222, Irving Blvd, TX.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is Coming to Irving This November

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards Anthem Strong Families and their mission of striving to Be the Champion for our community by educating, equipping and empowering men, women and youth to Be the Champion for their life, their marriage, their children and their family.

PRODUCTION TEAM -

Director/Costume Designer - Jessica Holt (Cope)

Asst. Director - Delaney Gebhart

Music Director - Kelly Schaaf

Choreographer - Kristi Tomenga

Stage Manager - Tiffany Bergh

Asst. Stage Manager - Alaska Spikerman

Props Designer - Kate Kimmis

Technical Director/Scenic Designer - Conor Clark

Lighting/Sound Designer - Branson White

CAST LIST -

Gomez Addams - Kyle Holt

Morticia Addams - Danielle Miller

Wednesday Addams - Sofi Warren

Lucas Beineke - Karl Martin

Uncle Fester - Nathan Rubens

Pugsley Addams - Owen Garcia

Grandma - Rachel Harmon

Lurch - Jacob Fisher

Mal Beineke - Joshua Sherman

Alice Beineke - Kristina Bain

Cousin It - Mila Nelson

Ancestors - Mimi Adams, Kayla Starr Bryan*, Alvaro Carranza*, Lilee Gifford*, Jamison Green, Summer Hogsed, Jennie Jermaine, Sarah Phillips, Pat Ramsey*, Ashley Tone*

**Indicates Understudy

PERFORMANCE DATES -

  • Friday, November 3rd @ 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, November 4th @ 7:30 pm
  • Sunday, November 5th @ 3:00 pm
  • Friday, November 10th @ 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, November 11th @ 3:00 pm *SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE*
  • Saturday, November 11th @ 7:30 pm
  • Sunday, November 12th @ 3:00 pm

Performance Venue: Mainstage 222, 222 E Irving Blvd Irving, TX

RUN TIME: 150 MINUTES (2 1/2 HOURS)

Rated PG

**The show will contain strobe lighting throughout and fog.**

Ticket Link: Click Here

No Refunds. Exchanges Permitted Dependent Upon Availability.




