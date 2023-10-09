THE ADDAMS FAMILY is Coming to Irving This November

Catch this comical feast at Mainstage 222, Irving Blvd, TX.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.
$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards Anthem Strong Families and their mission of striving to Be the Champion for our community by educating, equipping and empowering men, women and youth to Be the Champion for their life, their marriage, their children and their family.
Director/Costume Designer - Jessica Holt (Cope)
Asst. Director - Delaney Gebhart
Music Director - Kelly Schaaf
Choreographer - Kristi Tomenga
Stage Manager - Tiffany Bergh
Asst. Stage Manager - Alaska Spikerman
Props Designer - Kate Kimmis
Technical Director/Scenic Designer - Conor Clark
Lighting/Sound Designer - Branson White
Gomez Addams - Kyle Holt
Morticia Addams - Danielle Miller
Wednesday Addams - Sofi Warren
Lucas Beineke - Karl Martin
Uncle Fester - Nathan Rubens
Pugsley Addams - Owen Garcia
Grandma - Rachel Harmon
Lurch - Jacob Fisher
Mal Beineke - Joshua Sherman
Alice Beineke - Kristina Bain
Cousin It - Mila Nelson
Ancestors - Mimi Adams, Kayla Starr Bryan*, Alvaro Carranza*, Lilee Gifford*, Jamison Green, Summer Hogsed, Jennie Jermaine, Sarah Phillips, Pat Ramsey*, Ashley Tone*
**Indicates Understudy
Performance Venue: Mainstage 222, 222 E Irving Blvd Irving, TX
RUN TIME: 150 MINUTES (2 1/2 HOURS)
Rated PG
**The show will contain strobe lighting throughout and fog.**
Ticket Link: Click Here
No Refunds. Exchanges Permitted Dependent Upon Availability.
