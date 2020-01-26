Sundown Collaborative Theatre Presents LOVE STORIES: 'A WORKING TITLE'

Love Stories: "A Working Title" is a devised piece created by the community and Sundown Collaborative Theatre. It has been constructed with stories submitted by the cast and community. These stories include first loves, heartache, loss, and more. Together the cast has woven the stories together to create a show about the highs and lows of love and all the ways it presents itself within our lives

This show is an original creation by the cast. It involves multiple mediums of storytelling including, but not limited to, movement, scene work, music, foley, and improvisation. The cast has delicately intertwined over 25 pieces of community submitted stories to show the many types of love we experience in our lifetime.

Love Stories: "A Working Title" will take you on an emotional roller coaster as it explores the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of love. Your heart will ache, but it will also be filled with warmth as you join the cast in a unique exploration of love.

Lindsey Hall graduated from UNT in 2011, with a concentration in theatre performance and theatrical makeup design. She has performed in several productions (Cafe Des Artistes (2011), Paperbacks (2014), Jacob Monroe Hates Clowns (2016), and Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (2019)). She also serves as standby makeup designer for any shows involving blood/gore (Gruesome Playground Injuries (2013), BUG (2017) and The Pillowman(2018)). She is thrilled to have found and be able to create with this theatre family that has such heart for collaborative and innovative processes and performances.

"Devised theatre is the most hair-raising, anxiety-inducing, brain-melting, masturbatory and frankly silly thing I have ever done. I am absolutely in love with it." - Kurt Van Zandt

"Although the idea of constructing a full length piece is daunting at first, you soon see how well creative minds can feed off of each other. Sundown also provides such a safe space, not just for heavy emotions and topics, but also to work in collaboration. All ideas are heard here, and we work together as a unit." - Kelsey Smith

FEBRUARY 14th-16th AND FEBRUARY 21sh-23rd @ 8pm.

AURA COFFEE

1306 W HICKORY ST

DENTON, TX 76201

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 students/seniors. House will open 15 minutes before performances. Group prices are available; please contact us for more information.

Sunday night performances will be Industry Nights: bring a program from your most recent theatrical production you were part of for an $8 ticket!

To reserve tickets or pay in advance, go to http://www.sundowntheatre.org/tickets or email boxoffice@sundowntheatre.org.

CAST:

Julia Bodiford

Ryan Davila

Jacob Drum

Lindsey Hall

Alexandria LaRue

Matt McNabb

Kelsey Smith

Brandy Townsend

Kurt Van Zandt

CREW:

Conceived by: Lindsey Hall

Stage Manager: Chloe McDowell

Sound Designer: Kurt Van Zandt

Lighting Designer: Ryan Davila





