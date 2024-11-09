Stomping Ground Comedy to Present New Thanksgiving Sketch Comedy Revue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stomping Ground Comedy, Dallas' only non-profit theater, will treats the metroplex to a delectable comedy this holiday season with It's Giving *thanks*: A Thanksgiving Sketch Comedy Revue. This Second City-style comedy revue is the first to grace the Stomping Ground stage in 2024 and features original sketches, and songs that are a recipe for laughter. It's Giving *thanks* premieres on November 22 and runs every Friday and Saturday through November 30.

While It's Giving *thanks*: A Thanksgiving Sketch Comedy Revue isn't necessarily a show for the whole family this holiday season (it's rated M for Mature), its razor-sharp satire and over-the-top characters are perfect for mature family members who can appreciate the humor to be found in time-honored traditions. Audiences of all ages will love seeing what it's like to spend Thanksgiving with both Gen Z and Gen Alpha and hearing songs sung from the point of view of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

This is Stomping Ground's fifth mainstage sketch comedy revue but it's first since learning sketch comedy writing from four-time Emmy winner and Peabody Award-winning sketch comedy writer Rich Talarico. Talarico, who has written for Saturday Night Live, Key & Peele, MadTV, and TheTonight Show (among others), visited Dallas earlier this year and again in September to host multi-day sketch comedy writing workshops with the Stomping Ground Community.

An alum of Chicago's The Second City and Improv Olympic, Talarico has spent over 30 yrs on the screen and stage; he spent years performing with Second City's National Touring Company and Mainstage comedy revues. Talarico's extensive experience in the comedy industry has made him a sought-after teacher, writer, coach and consultant. Stomping Ground Executive and Artistic Director Lindsay Goldapp jumped at the chance to have students learn from him this year. Goldapp, who directed It's Giving ✨thanks✨ alongside Assistant Directors Nono Osuji and Sara Jackson, is excited for audiences to see the show.

“Rich has really taken our comedy writing at Stomping Ground to the next level,” said Goldapp. “Many of the writers for this show worked with Rich this year and you can tell. I think it's our most hilarious sketch revue yet!”

The writing team for It's Giving *thanks* features sketches and songs written by Goldapp and pianist Josh Diamond and pieces by Stomping Ground Sketch Comedy Writing instructor Kristal Milazzo. It also includes sketches written by seasoned local sketch comedy writer and director Kimberly Bush. Rounding out the writing team are Stomping Ground performers Nan Kirkpatrick, Coral Davis, Brandon Enriquez, Joshua Reus, Steve Childers, and Alexander Joshi, many of whom perfected their writing in Talarico's workshops this year.

“Rich's class taught us how to maximize every laugh. By the end, I felt ready to take the next step and apply as a writer for the first time. I am excited for everyone to see how we applied what we learned,” said Davis.

Childers, a writer for the show who also took Talarico's writing intensive workshop, praises his knack for helping students turn a funny idea into a funny sketch by focusing on structure.

“Rich Talarico was able to provide me with an amazing toolset that empowered me to build sketches that an audience can follow,” said, Childers. “He teaches you to take a sketch from funny to phenomenal. I am proud of the show we wrote, and I can't wait for audiences to see it with me.”

It's Giving *thanks* not only features a stellar writing team, but the show's lineup is a mix of familiar faces and exciting newcomers to the Stomping Ground stage. Stomping Ground fans will recognize Zachary Barrera and Steven Martin from its long-standing holiday show The Improvised Hallmark Christmas Movie; regular mainstage performer Ianne Warshawsky will also be playing double-duty performing in the sketch comedy revue and Stomping Ground's annual improvised production My F*cked Up Thanksgiving.

The sketch comedy revue also includes a multitude of talented local actors including SJ Richman, Aaron Hall, James Johnson II, Victoria Hines, and Hannah Sligar. While they may be new to the Stomping Ground stage, this skilled group of performers boast a wealth of experience. Hines is a graduate of American Musical and Dramatic Academy who spent five years as a featured performer with Comedy Sportz Philadelphia and Sligar has been doing improv and musical improv at Theatre Arlington since 2021. She's also a powerhouse vocalist who played Thelma in Theatre Arlington's production of Gypsy last year. Goldapp and the Artistic team are thrilled to welcome so many new faces to the Stomping Ground stage, and the feeling seems to be mutual.

“The first show I saw at Stomping Ground was a Valentine's show with my partner where the cast improvised our love story; I have been giggling and thinking about it ever since. I knew I wanted to be apart of a theater that can create both hilarious and heartwarming memories like that,” said Sligar.

Richman is multidimensional artist who is an alumni of Booker T Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Columbia College Chicago; they're returning to the stage after spending the last few years working behind the scenes as Propmaster for Disney on Ice, Virgin Voyages, and Theatre Three. James Johnson is a local producer, actor, voiceover artist, and host who has worked with Tabletop Roleplaying Games Publishers, Hunter's Entertainment, and Smite hosting games and live entertainment.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to bring joy and laughter through my first sketch comedy show at Stomping Ground,” said Johnson. “I have an infinity for the arts and to be able to work alongside such talented people to share our light with the world leaves me being grateful to be on this journey. It's giving a great and fun show all around”

It's Giving *thanks*: A Thanksgiving Sketch Comedy Revue runs November 22-23 and 29-30 at 9 pm at Stomping Ground Comedy. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased here.

