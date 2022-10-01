Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present THE PRODUCERS in October

The Production runs October 7th – October 30th.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 01, 2022  

Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present THE PRODUCERS in October Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theatre company, will present THE PRODUCERS, a Mel Brooks musical, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and based in the 1968 film. The production is directed by Nathan Autrey, with choreography by Jessica Peterson, and music direction by Lauren Morgan. The Production runs October 7th - October 30th.

Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. / Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / (One special event performance on October 15 @ 7:00 P.M. $40.00) Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.

The cast features Keith J. Warren as Max Bialystock, Dakota James as Leo Bloom, Robert Bradford Smith as Roger Debris, Hugo Morales as Carmen Ghia, Megan DuChene as Ulla, and Adam Michael Thomas as Franz. The ensemble includes Cooper Reed Feagan, Will Frederick, Erin Gayan, Hanna Green, Olivia Hopkins, Saffron Makoutz, Jennise Streaty, Nate Woodall, and Stephen Wykle.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Stewart and Keith J. Warren


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Undermain Theatre And Bishop Arts Theatre Center Present The Regional Premiere Of FAIRVIEWUndermain Theatre And Bishop Arts Theatre Center Present The Regional Premiere Of FAIRVIEW
September 30, 2022

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) will open its 29th anniversary season with a regional premiere production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's captivating play, Fairview. The play will be directed by Jiles King and runs from October 21-Nov 6.
Ten-Time Grammy Award-winners Asleep At The Wheel to Perform With The Plano Symphony Orchestra Ten-Time Grammy Award-winners Asleep At The Wheel to Perform With The Plano Symphony Orchestra 
September 30, 2022

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues their 40th Anniversary  Season, Celebrating Connections, with Texas' own Asleep at the Wheel on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. at the  Eisemann Center.
Dallas Theater Center Presents TROUBLE IN MINDDallas Theater Center Presents TROUBLE IN MIND
September 30, 2022

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents Trouble in Mind at the Kalita Humphreys Theater Oct. 13 - 30. Directed by Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiana Kaye Blair, Trouble in Mind is a funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York Theater.
Dallas Opera Opens Season With RIGOLETTO in OctoberDallas Opera Opens Season With RIGOLETTO in October
September 29, 2022

​​​​​​​ The Dallas Opera kicks off their 65th Anniversary Season with Verdi's Rigoletto, the first of four new-to-Dallas productions to take the stage in 2022/2023. The production, directed by Tomer Zvulun and starring a cast of today's most celebrated singers, including George Gagnidze (TDO debut), Madison Leonard (TDO debut), René Barbera, Raymond Aceto, and Nadia Krasteva, opens at the Winspear Opera House on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 8:00pm.
Fort Worth Opera to Present Karen Slack And Michelle Cann In OF THEE I SING! SONGS OF LOVE AND JUSTICEFort Worth Opera to Present Karen Slack And Michelle Cann In OF THEE I SING! SONGS OF LOVE AND JUSTICE
September 28, 2022

On Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm CT, Fort Worth Opera will present soprano Karen Slack in her critically-acclaimed recital, Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love & Justice, with pianist Michelle Cann at Texas Christian University's Van Cliburn Performance Hall.