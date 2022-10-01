Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present THE PRODUCERS in October

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theatre company, will present THE PRODUCERS, a Mel Brooks musical, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and based in the 1968 film. The production is directed by Nathan Autrey, with choreography by Jessica Peterson, and music direction by Lauren Morgan. The Production runs October 7th - October 30th.

Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. / Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / (One special event performance on October 15 @ 7:00 P.M. $40.00) Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.

The cast features Keith J. Warren as Max Bialystock, Dakota James as Leo Bloom, Robert Bradford Smith as Roger Debris, Hugo Morales as Carmen Ghia, Megan DuChene as Ulla, and Adam Michael Thomas as Franz. The ensemble includes Cooper Reed Feagan, Will Frederick, Erin Gayan, Hanna Green, Olivia Hopkins, Saffron Makoutz, Jennise Streaty, Nate Woodall, and Stephen Wykle.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Stewart and Keith J. Warren