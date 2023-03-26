Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present HARVEY in April

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents Harvey, by Mary Chase, which received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1945. The production is directed by Staci Cook and runs April 14 - April 30, 2023 at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107 in the Sanders Theater. Tickets and more information are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.

Individual Ticket Pricing:

Opening Night: $15.00

Friday Nights: Adult $18.00 / Senior Student $16.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Saturday Nights: Adult $28.00 / Senior Student $26.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Matinees: $25.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Thursday Night: $20.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Cast List:

Laura Jones* as Veta Louise Simmons

Travis Cook as Elwood P. Dowd

Kaitlin Wampler as Myrtle Mae Simmons

Nicholas Zebrun as Duane Wilson

D Aidan Wright as Lyman Sanderson M.D.

Dennis Milligan as William R. Chumley M.D.

Jonathan Russell as Judge Omar Gaffney

Lindsey Nelson as Ruth Kelly, R.N.

Nancy Lamb* as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet

Karen Matheny* as Betty Chumley

Kit Hussey as E.J. Lofgren (Cabbie)

*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta's social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family-and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae-Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. At the sanitarium, a frantic Veta explains to the staff that her years of living with Elwood's hallucination have caused her to see Harvey also, and so the doctors mistakenly commit her instead of her mild-mannered brother. But the truth will eventually come out. (Rating PG)

Photo by Jennifer Stewart