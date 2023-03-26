Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present HARVEY in April

The production is directed by Staci Cook and runs April 14 â€“ April 30, 2023.

Mar. 26, 2023 Â 

Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present HARVEY in April

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents Harvey, by Mary Chase, which received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1945. The production is directed by Staci Cook and runs April 14 - April 30, 2023 at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107 in the Sanders Theater. Tickets and more information are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.

Individual Ticket Pricing:

Opening Night: $15.00

Friday Nights: Adult $18.00 / Senior Student $16.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Saturday Nights: Adult $28.00 / Senior Student $26.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Matinees: $25.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Thursday Night: $20.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Cast List:

Laura Jones* as Veta Louise Simmons

Travis Cook as Elwood P. Dowd

Kaitlin Wampler as Myrtle Mae Simmons

Nicholas Zebrun as Duane Wilson

D Aidan Wright as Lyman Sanderson M.D.

Dennis Milligan as William R. Chumley M.D.

Jonathan Russell as Judge Omar Gaffney

Lindsey Nelson as Ruth Kelly, R.N.

Nancy Lamb* as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet

Karen Matheny* as Betty Chumley

Kit Hussey as E.J. Lofgren (Cabbie)

*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta's social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family-and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae-Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. At the sanitarium, a frantic Veta explains to the staff that her years of living with Elwood's hallucination have caused her to see Harvey also, and so the doctors mistakenly commit her instead of her mild-mannered brother. But the truth will eventually come out. (Rating PG)

Photo by Jennifer Stewart




Video: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At Grandscape Photo
Video: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At Grandscape
Go inside the raising of the The Broadway Tent Rising at GrandscapeÂ with new video from the event!Â The Broadway Tent is a new state-of-the-art 1,300-seat and 75,000 square foot performance venue developed and designed by the UK-based Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.
International Association of Blacks in Dance Receives National Medal of Arts Award Photo
International Association of Blacks in Dance Receives National Medal of Arts Award
President Joseph R. Biden presented the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) with theÂ National Medal of Arts, along with eleven other renowned artists and arts organizations.
SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa MaÃ±ana Photo
SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa MaÃ±ana
The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa MaÃ±ana continues its season with Spamilton! A brilliant musical parody that tells the fictitious story of a very famous writer/director/star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit, but manages to make hysterical minced meat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. This show is suitable for most audiences and runs March 28 â€“ April 14. Tickets are on sale now.
THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Se Photo
THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Season
The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL. This seasonâ€™s lineup is comprised of 16 Tony, 20 Drama Desk, one Outer Critics Circle, and one Grammy award winners.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At GrandscapeVideo: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At Grandscape
March 24, 2023

Go inside the raising of the The Broadway Tent Rising at GrandscapeÂ with new video from the event!Â The Broadway Tent is a new state-of-the-art 1,300-seat and 75,000 square foot performance venue developed and designed by the UK-based Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.
SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa MaÃ±anaSPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa MaÃ±ana
March 23, 2023

The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa MaÃ±ana continues its season with Spamilton! A brilliant musical parody that tells the fictitious story of a very famous writer/director/star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit, but manages to make hysterical minced meat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. This show is suitable for most audiences and runs March 28 â€“ April 14. Tickets are on sale now.
THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway SeasonTHE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Season
March 23, 2023

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL. This seasonâ€™s lineup is comprised of 16 Tony, 20 Drama Desk, one Outer Critics Circle, and one Grammy award winners.
Hill Country Community Theatre Offers Adult Acting Classes
March 23, 2023

Hill Country Community Theatre is hoping to broaden the pool of on-stage performers in the hill country by offering their first adult acting classes at their Cottonwood Shores venue.
NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash PrizesNTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes
March 22, 2023

Today, Amphibian Stage leadership has expanded calls for submissions to the SparkFest 2023 Acting Competition to MENASA actors from all over the US. The deadline for submissions (originally March 20th) has been extended to March 31st.Â  Finalists will now be announced on April 10th.
share