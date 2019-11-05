Soul Rep Theatre Will Present the Regional Premiere Of DOT

Soul Rep Theatre Company's "lucky" 13th season of plays - SOUL TO KEEP - continues with the regional premiere of Colman Domingo's DOT, a serio-comedy about a family facing Alzheimer's. The production, directed by company co-founder, Anyika McMillan-Herod, and starring a dynamic ensemble of actors that include Catherine Whiteman, Renee Miche'al, Yusef Miller, Brandy Kae, Jaquai Wade, Satchel Victory, and Sergio Garcia, will run December 5 - 22 at the South Dallas Cultural Center, located at 3400 S. Fitzhugh Avenue, adjacent to Fair Park. The production is funded in part by a generous ArtsActivate 2020 grant from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

DOT, full of humor and heartbreak, is set during the Christmas holiday at the Shealy family home in West Philly. The play grapples unflinchingly with aging parents, midlife crises, gay marriage, millennial angst, and sibling drama. "Soul Rep is ecstatic to introduce DOT to the D/FW community. Domingo has written a play that so many families can relate to," says McMillan-Herod. "I don't know any families who have NOT been touched by dementia. The play's brilliance lies in its depiction of the struggle and denial that often comes with being caregivers."

Colman Domingo is an Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League Award nominated and OBIE, GLAAD and Lucille Lortel Award winning actor, playwright and director. His plays have premiered at The Public, Vineyard, Humana Festival at the Actors Theater of Louisville, Tricycle Theater (London), Baltimore Centerstage, Theatreworks, and Lincoln Center Director's Lab/American Living Room Festival.

Tickets range from $15.00 - $22.50. A preview performance is set for Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 PM. Friday and Saturday performances take place at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Group rates are available. Please visit www.soulrep.org or Facebook for tickets, more information, and details.





