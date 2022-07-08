Single Tickets On Sale for Dallas Theater Center's CLUE

Single tickets for Dallas Theater Center's Clue, the first production of the 2022-2023 season, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522- 8499. Clue, a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, will take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre Sept. 8 - 25 in the Potter Rose Performance Hall. Single tickets for the remaining 2022-2023 productions will be available for purchase at a later date.

Clue begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

"We are thrilled to return to producing a full season of vibrant, joyful plays and musicals for our community," said Kevin Moriarty, DTC's Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "These plays will allow us to come together as a community to laugh, gain insights into the human condition, and be inspired by the delight of experiencing shared stories alongside our friends and neighbors from all throughout Dallas. These productions will also celebrate the artistry of our outstanding professional resident artists, working in collaboration with talented actors, directors and designers from North Texas and across the country."

Following Clue are the remaining 2022-2023 season productions: Trouble In Mind, a comedy-drama that made its triumphant Broadway debut in 2021, Native Gardens, a brilliant, contemporary comedy about neighbors turned feuding enemies, and Into The Woods, a timeless classic fairytale from Stephen Sondheim. Productions will take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Full season tickets are on sale now at www.dallastheatercenter.org and by phone at (214) 522- 8499.

The full season will be presented as follows: in the Potter Rose Performance Hall at the Wyly Theatre, Clue (Sept. 8 - Sept. 25); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall, Trouble In Mind (Oct. 13 - Oct. 30); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Native Gardens (Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, and Into The Woods (April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. A Christmas Carol (Nov. 25 - Dec. 24) in the Potter Rose Performance Hall is not included in the regular season subscription but will be available as a holiday add-on. Finally, Public Works Dallas' annual community summer pageant will take place in the Potter Rose Performance Hall, with additional details announced at a later date. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change.



