SheDFW Arts Announces Four Plays And Musicals Selected For Inaugural Festival In Dallas-Fort Worth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SheDFW Arts has announced their selected shows for the first-ever SheDFW Theater Festival in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The four selected Festival shows are all written by women, trans, & non-binary writers, and were chosen through a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process. The Festival will run September 10-15, 2024, at Lyric Stage in Dallas.

The 2024 SheDFW Theater Festival will present three new full-length plays: For Bo by Ayvaunn Penn, The Martyr by Leo Rodriguez, and Under the Jello Mold by Jennie Fahn. It will also present one original musical: Olivia O, The Musical with book & lyrics by Jessica Carmona & Diane Currie Sam, and music & lyrics by Gil Yaron and Angela Ortiz.

"These shows are perfect for our inaugural festival in Dallas-Fort Worth, because they represent the vast diversity of talent we have here in Texas," says SheDFW Executive Producer Sarah Powell. "We're so excited to get these women-led productions on stage with Texas artists this summer."

SheDFW Arts is a collaboration between SheNYC Arts, the country's premier organization advancing the careers of gender-marginalized playwrights and composers, and MusicalWriters.com, who will sponsor and produce the musical production in the Festival.

"Olivia O is a remarkable new musical about one of the most important topics of our time, the migrant crisis, and it takes place here in Texas," says Rebecca Lowrey, CEO of MusicalWriters.com. "I can't wait to share this incredible story and stunning, uplifting score with Dallas audiences this September."

Tickets will be on sale on July 10, with the performance schedule being announced at that time. Select performances will be filmed and streamed online for digital performances. Learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/she-dfw.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.