Shakespeare Dallas Presents THE HENRIAD in April

Shakespeare Dallas will host staged readings of The Henriad plays Thursday-Sunday night April 20-30, 2023 at the outdoor Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX) presented in part by The Hitz Foundation and Play On Shakespeare. William Shakespeare's timeless stories will be explored through Play On Shakespeare's modern verse translation, allowing audiences to understand the Shakespeare Histories like never before.

"We are excited to bring the work of three nationally-recognized playwrights to our community for this project," enthuses Shakespeare Dallas Interim Artistic Director Jenni Stewart. "Each playwright was tasked with matching Shakespeare's mastery of language as they approached the text. This means preserving the rhyme, rhythm, metaphor, symbolism, and rhetoric that make Shakespeare's plays still relevant to us, and bring in 30,000 people each year to our amphitheater. Play On Shakespeare began as part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the largest Shakespeare festival in the country. We are delighted to partner with Play On Shakespeare to give Dallasites this unique theater experience."

The shows presented in the series are:

King Richard by William Shakespeare in a modern verse translation by Naomi Iizuka (Thursdays)

Henry IV (part 1) by William Shakespeare in a modern verse translation by Yvette Nolan (Fridays)

Henry IV (part 2) by William Shakespeare in a modern verse translation by Yvette Nolan (Saturdays)

Henry V by William Shakespeare in a modern verse translation by Lloyd Suh (Sundays)

Gates open at 7 pm and performances begin at 8 pm. Picnicking, food, and beer and wine is permitted on the grounds. A different show will be presented each night two weekends in a row. Approximate run time is 2.5 hours with a 15-minute intermission. Single tickets start at $15. For more information, click here.