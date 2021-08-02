Second Thought Theatre Announces LIBRA SEASON

Second Thought Theatre has announced their full production Libra Season. Commissioned as part of their 2020 S.T.E.P. Program (Second Thought Emerging Playwrights), Libra Season has been in development for the past year specifically for zoom by Erin E. Adams.

This play will be performed live each night and streamed via Zoom webinar from each actor's own home. Artistic Director, Carson McCain, says, "When we initially committed to developing this piece, we had no idea if it would still be relevant in 2021. Erin and the entire team have created a performance that transcends 2020, while still capturing the unique frustrations we all experienced during this time. I am thrilled to bring this piece all the way from inception and development to full production. I hope this is the first of many new works Second Thought can foster from the ground up."

The employees of Libra Ltd. are having a bad fall. After several stressful months of working from home, they now face a leaked memo with possible disastrous consequences. Plus, an impending public nervous breakdown from their teen spokesmodel. Commissioned for and performed on Zoom, Erin E. Adams' new interactive play, Libra Season, is a comedic digital meditation on 2020. It explores our need to connect and how exhausting it can be to save face when all you want to do is fall apart.

