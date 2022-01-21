Second Thought Theatre Announces 8th Annual SECOND THOUGHT STATE OF MIND

Second Thought Theatre announced today details for this year's State of Mind, an event celebrating Second Thought Theatre's mission and garnering future support for the award-winning theatre company.

The 8th annual State of Mind invites guests to an evening of fun and fundraising at the Design District's new On the Levee as a sponsor/influencer, with live musical entertainment by Terry D. Loftis. Following two years of virtual events, State of Mind 2022 will be Second Thought Theatre gala event to be held in person since 2019. Second Thought is also excited to announce that, this year, a new sponsorship level has been made available to sponsor local theater artists to attend State of Mind 2022.

State of Mind 2022 will take place on Thursday, February 10 at On the Levee in the Dallas Design, 1108 Quaker Street, Dallas, TX 75207.

"We are so happy to be back in person this year, both in the theater and for State of Mind," said Carol March, State of Mind 2022 event chair. "Our generous patrons and donors have made it all possible, with their steadfast support of the unique theatrical experience that STT produces and their belief in providing theatre professionals with equitable working opportunities. Our State of Mind fundraiser is key in providing the funds to grow and support STT and all the talented people who make the magic happen."

State of Mind 2022 begins with cocktails and festive fare at 7:00 p.m., followed by cabaret entertainment provided Terry D. Loftis. Justin Locklear will emcee and lead a "Fund the Mission" live auction and raffle drawing, the proceeds directly supporting Second Thought Theatre's 2022 season. Cocktails and mingling with Second Thought artists and supporters will finish the evening.

Second Thought Theatre will also be revealing details for its 2022 season at the State of Mind event. "My intention with this season is to examine disparity," said Carson McCain, Second Thought Theatre artistic director. "I'm interested in not only the wealth and economic disparity we've seen highlighted by the COVID pandemic, but also how these discrepancies hold hands with racial and gender disparities. It is my hope that each of these shows investigates and interrogates how we might all be complicit in perpetuating disparity across the board."

Sponsorship options for State of Mind 2022 may be purchased online at secondthoughttheatre.com. Guests may also contribute to the Fund the Mission prior to the event by visiting secondthoughttheatre.com. Fund the Mission sponsorship levels and benefits are readily available online. Each package includes entry to the event, drinks, and light hors d'oeuvres.