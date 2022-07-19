Season Tickets On Sale Now for 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season, Featuring THE LION KING, HADESTOWN & More

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that new season tickets are on sale now to the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. This special season not only commemorates 25 years of Bass Performance Hall, a Fort Worth icon, but also the beginning of a new partnership between Performing Arts Fort Worth and PNC Bank, who will serve as a premier partner for the season.

"As we look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bass Hall, we are thrilled to welcome PNC Bank as a premier partner on the 2022-2023 Broadway Season," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "As the industry continues to come back from the pandemic, we are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors, patrons and community for their continued support."

"PNC's Fort Worth team is thrilled to be supporting such a diverse and entertaining showcase like the Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank," said Dale Klose, Fort Worth-based PNC Southwest and Mountain territory executive. "A thriving arts and culture community brings economic, social, and civic prosperity, and that is what we ultimately want for Fort Worth. The bank has a rich history of supporting its communities through the arts, and we are honored to be enhancing that legacy in this area through both this sponsorship and our Main Street Banking model."

The season kicks off in November with the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, the classic musical sure to have you saying, "I Could Have Danced All Night." Then in 2023, Pride Rock returns to Bass Hall as Disney's THE LION KING celebrates 20 years on tour; just in time for Valentine's Day comes the new musical based on one of Hollywood's most romantic love stories, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; one of the most beloved musicals of all time, ANNIE, returns in a new production in the spring; Broadway's funniest new musical will have you feeling "Unstoppable" when TOOTSIE takes the stage; and in June, the 2022-2023 season concludes with HADESTOWN, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album. Returning to the Hall as a season add-on is ELF THE MUSICAL to ring in the holiday season.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

Broadway at the Bass six-show season ticket packages start at $300. A four-installment payment plan is also available to new season ticket holders. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank are not available for purchase at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.