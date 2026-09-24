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SPUNK to Open Soul Rep Theatre's 2026–2027 Season in Dallas

The production features an ensemble cast and infuses blues, gospel, and jazz into Hurston's tales of love, betrayal, and resilience.

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SPUNK to Open Soul Rep Theatre's 2026–2027 Season in Dallas

Soul Rep Theatre Company launches its 2026–2027 season with George C. Wolfe's Spunk, a vibrant, music-filled theatrical celebration adapted from the short stories of legendary author Zora Neale Hurston. Co-directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod and Dee Smith, Spunk runs October 23–November 1, 2026, at Bryant Hall in Dallas.

Bold, funny, moving, and deeply human, Spunk brings Hurston's characters and distinctive language to the stage through three captivating tales of love, longing, betrayal, courage, and resilience. Infused with the rhythms and spirit of blues, gospel, and jazz, Wolfe's inventive adaptation celebrates Black folklore, community, and the rich oral storytelling traditions at the heart of Hurston's work.

The production features a dynamic ensemble cast including Tonya Holloway, Douglas Carter, Yolanda Williams, Jacobi Thorton, Gerald Taylor, Actor 1, and Actor 2.

Zora Neale Hurston was truly a genius of the South, documenting and preserving Black vernacular, culture, and stories as a folklorist and anthropologist," says Anyika McMillan-Herod. "She was more than a writer. She remains, at least in my heart, as one of our most treasured libraries. Soul Rep has developed and produced two original plays about Hurston since its inception and we are thrilled to finally bring her own words to life on stage through Wolfe's colorful adaptation of three of her short stories." said Anyika McMillan-Herod, Soul Rep Theatre Co-Founder and Executive Director. 

Through humor, music, movement, and storytelling, Spunk invites audiences into a world where everyday people become larger-than-life characters and familiar stories take on the quality of folklore. Wolfe's adaptation honors Hurston's literary legacy while creating a theatrical experience that is uniquely its own.

The production also marks the beginning of Soul Rep's three-show 2026–2027 season, which continues with Keli Goff's The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, January 29–February 14, 2027, at the South Dallas Cultural Center, followed by Zora Howard's Pulitzer Prize finalist Stew, April 23–May 9, 2027, at Bryant Hall.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

George C. Wolfe's Spunk
Adapted from the stories of Zora Neale Hurston
Co-Directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod and Dee Smith

October 23–November 1, 2026
Bryant Hall
Dallas, Texas

Tickets and additional information are available at SoulRep.org.

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