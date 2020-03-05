SONGS FOR DALLAS: Lawrence Brownlee & Friends Announced At The Dallas Opera

The Dallas Opera has announced that world-renowned operatic tenor Lawrence Brownlee will be joined onstage by many of opera's most exciting stars-and the Dallas Street Choir-for an evening of extraordinary music celebrating the power of song and the importance of the arts to the community.

"Songs for Dallas," conceived by Mr. Brownlee, will feature favorite opera arias, as well as uplifting gospel songs, spirituals and popular standards. This community concert event will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Mr. Brownlee, engaged to sing the role of Count Almaviva in four performances of TDO's upcoming production of The Barber of Seville (April 24-May 10, 2020), will share the spotlight with a dazzling group of opera luminaries including:

· South African soprano Pretty Yende

· Spanish tenor Xabier Anduaga

· baritone Lucas Meachem

· bass-baritone Mark S. Doss

· and bass Adam Lau

The first half of the program will feature The Dallas Opera Orchestra, conducted by 2015 Hart Institute for Women Conductors alumna Stephanie Rhodes Russell. In the second half, as the program swings towards gospel and well-known standards, the singers will be accompanied by renowned pianist Kevin miller, whose credits include a recital at the U.S. Supreme Court and an appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series.

The Dallas Street Choir, which has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Washington National Cathedral, and the George W. Bush Presidential Library (among other venues), will appear under the baton of Jonathan Palant, founder and conductor. It was recently featured on PBS NewsHour.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You