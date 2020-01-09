SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE is Coming to Dallas Children's Theater

Dallas Children's Theater makes way for young children and their parents to laugh and learn when SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! hits the stage January 25 through February 23 at the Rosewood Center for the Arts. Based on the 70's Saturday morning cartoon which re-surfaced in the 90's to become a pop culture classic: SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE promises all that nostalgic people love and more. These iconic episodes take to the Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) stage in the form of a zany rock musical bursting with songs for all ages.

From Conjunction Junction to Unpack Your Adjectives, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE contains all the best gems of the TV series in a retro, over-the-top theatrical package. Directed by DCT's Nancy Schaeffer, it is a show ready to tie together generations. "Many parents and adults will remember these fun songs from their childhood. They are so energetic!" Schaeffer says. "Lots of people will remember that this was how they learned and remembered many classroom lessons!"

If people were kids from the early 70s to mid 80s when this series was first on TV, or in the mid 90s when it ran again; they owe it to themselves to go back in time to the good old days. Relive how fun learning English, history, science, and math was thanks to Saturday morning television and this pop culture phenomenon! There's no time like the present to start teaching the rest of the family such megahits as Conjunction Junction, Just A Bill, Three Is A Magic Number, and others so everyone can be a part of the show! Join nervous school teacher Tom, and all of those crazy cartoon characters, for a turn-up-the-volume blast you won't soon forget!

The show itself demands a ton of energy and coordination from the cast and crew who are more than ready to deliver. In Schaeffer's words: "There is so much singing and dancing - with lots of different musical styles included, and some amazing projections and lighting effects. I have a great cast. In fact, some DCT favorites return to the stage, but we also have some new faces to add to the mix. We have such a talented and committed artistic community.The entire creative team and the cast are putting their heart and soul into making this a super groovy experience for the entire family!"

One thing is for certain: SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE is going to be a spectacle to remember!

PRE-SHOW FUN...

Don your favorite 70s, 80s, 90s, attire and budget time to see and be seen before the show! And, thanks to our friends at Free Play Arcade, DFW's most acclaimed retro arcade, DCT's lobby will be in all-out throwback mode with a host of old school arcade games you can play before each performance! Get ready to sing along to the best lessons ever with Conjunction Junction...what's your function and I'm Just A Bill...yes, I'm only a bill...Who wouldn't want to be a part of this turn-up-the volume blast from the past! And don't forget your Kodak moment with Bill! With partners Which Wich, Alamo Drafthouse, and Free Play, there'll be cool prizes given away before every show, so don't miss out!

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Originally Conceived and Directed by Scott Ferguson

Book by Scott Ferguson, Kyle Hall, and George Keating

Music and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall, and Tom Yohe

Directed by Nancy Schaeffer

January 25 - February 23, 2020

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Cast:

Tom - Will Stotts*

George / Elvis - Brian Hathaway*

Dori - Alyssa Cavazos*

Shulie - Laura Lyman Payne

Joe - Gustavo Perez Diaz

Dina - Lakeia Shaneen Smith

Janet / Dance Captain - Thi Le

Understudy: George/Elvis ­- Karl Schaeffer*

Production Team:

Director/Choreographer - Nancy Schaeffer

Musical Director - Pam McLain

Scenic Designer - Michelle Harvey ^

Lighting Designer - Jason Lynch

Props Designer - Kasi Flores

Sound Designer - Marco Salinas

Costume Designer - Lyle Huchton

Stage Manager - Janel Villatoro*

Production Manager - Justin A. Miller

Technical Director - Josh Smith

Lead Carpenter - Thomas Stowers

Staff Master Electrician - Jason Monmaney

Sound Engineer - Brian Christensen

Scenic Artist - Sarah Jean Abernathy

Production Assistant and Crew Head - Maddie Collins

Associate Lighting Designer - Jessica Drayton

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists - Local USA 829.

Performance Dates and Times:

Saturday, January 25, 1:30 PM

Sunday, January 26, 1:30 PM

Sunday, January 26, 4:30 PM

Saturday, February 1, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 1, 4:30 PM

Sunday, February 2, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 8, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 9, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 9, 4:30 PM (ASL)

Saturday, February 15, 1:30 PM (Sensory-Friendly)

Saturday, February 15, 4:30 PM

Sunday, February 16, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 22, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 23, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 23, 4:30 PM

Ticket Prices:

$17-$30 for single tickets. Prices subject to change. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org. Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children's Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips

Title Sponsors: Free Play Arcade, Which Wich and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

2019-20 Season Sponsors are: Texas Instruments, City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs, The Shubert Foundation, TACA, The William Randolph Hearst Foundation, Anonymous Family, The Carlson Foundation, March Family Foundation, and Hoblitzelle Foundation. General Sponsors Include: The Rosewood Corporation, Vibeke Jarnum & Niels Anderskouv, Karen & Ken Travis, Anonymous Family, Lisa K. Simmons, Elizabeth & Bart Showalter, Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation, Inc., The Estate of Caroline Rose Hunt, and The Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation. Additional Support is Provided By: Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, TXU Energy, Capital for Kids, Legacy Texas Bank, Frost Bank, Stephen M. Seay Foundation, Orien Levy Woolf & Dr. Jack Woolf Charitable Trust, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, Karen & Jim Wiley, The Hersh Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef, Mickie & Jeff Bragalone, Holly & Tom Mayer and Maile & Charles Shea, Maintenance Inc., The Perot Foundation, Strake Foundation, Which Wich, and Green Mountain Energy, DCT's official renewable energy partner. Sensory-Friendly Sponsors Include: The Melinda & Jim Johnson Family Charitable Fund, Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, Chi Omega Christmas Market, Sapphire Foundation, and DCT's Fall Family Party Contributors. DCT's National Touring Sponsor is Neiman Marcus.

Dallas Children's Theater

Rosewood Center for Family Arts

5938 Skillman Street

Dallas, Texas 75231

Photo Credit: Tim Trumble, Courtesy of Childsplay Theatre.





