Rover Will Present New Comedy, SWEET REVENGE in March

Rover Dramawerks continues their 22nd Season with the new comedy Sweet Revenge by Julie Zaffarano. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running just two weekends: March 17-26 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunny, a perpetual hippie (played by Suzy Dotson), and her sister Joni (Janie Breor) own a charming bakery in Spring Lake, NJ. Joni's boyfriend Brian (David Colville) convinces them to take an extensive loan using the family home as collateral to renovate the bakery and enter a contest with the Treats and Tweets online reality show in order to increase sales. The host of the show, Maurice Bailee, and his assistant Charlie (played by Scott Hickman and Karina Barrett respectively), show up for live streaming a week early in the midst of the renovations, and expected (and unexpected) chaos ensues, including the local policeman (Russell Sims) showing up at the most inopportune times.

Sara Jones serves as director, with Rachel Weber as stage manager. Mike Straub is set designer and master carpenter. Costume design is by Alison Kingwell, sound design is by Robbi Homan, and props design is by Jessi Morris. Catherine M. Luster is lighting designer, with Kenneth Hall as board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, March 17 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Love Loves a Pornographer are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and partial season subscriptions are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.