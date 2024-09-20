Rover Dramawerks Closes Season With GO BACK FOR MURDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rover Dramawerks will close out their 24th Season with the classic Agatha Christie mystery Go Back for Murder. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running October 3-19 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

After receiving a letter from beyond the grave, Carla Crale believes her mother, who died in prison, was wrongly convicted of her father’s murder. In a passionate attempt to clear her name, she persuades those present on the day of her father’s death to return to the scene of the crime and “go back” 15 years to recount their version of events. With everyone’s testimony warped by time, prejudice, and perception, can truth prevail? Chloe Villegas portrays both Carla and Caroline Crale in two time periods, and the ensemble cast also includes Karina Barrett, Christian Black, Aiden Fenton, Sue Goodner, Jennifer Grace, Blair Mitchell, Martin Mussey, Russell Sims, and Jenny Wood.

Kathleen Vaught serves as director, with Jennifer Grace as stage manager. Set decoration and props are designed by Nancy Cecco and MaryCay Mussey. Costume design is by Allison Kingwell, Martin Mussey serves as sound designer, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound. Elizabeth Kirkland is the intimacy coordinator, and custom artwork is provided by Charles Faciall.

Thursday, October 3 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Go Back for Murder are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, October 4, featuring the cast and Production Team. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





