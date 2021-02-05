ReflectUS Coalition Launches The 'From The Ground Up' State Network

ReflectUS, a national, nonpartisan coalition of the nine leading women's representation organizations working together to increase the number of women elected to office, announced today the launch of the "From the Ground Up" State Network powered by the ReflectUS Coalition members.

"From the Ground Up" partners with community- and state-based organizations to design support systems and networks, including leadership development workshops and legislative proposals, that address the barriers facing women's political leadership. While the State Network is open to all women, there is particular emphasis on support to working-class women's access to political leadership. ReflectUS initial priority states include Missouri, Virginia, Washington and Texas.

"ReflectUS is excited to leverage our position as a national coalition to collaborate with local and state partners to reduce barriers for women seeking political leadership," said Tiffany Gardner, ReflectUS CEO. "The ReflectUS State Network is supporting women through state-specific capacity building and systemic change strategies. Our Coalition members are looking forward to harnessing the power of community organizations with national support in this innovative program."

The ReflectUS "From the Ground Up" State Network will introduce legislative and policy initiatives on a local, state and national level designed to increase access to political leadership for working-class women. With a focus on systemic barriers, ReflectUS will advocate for policies and legislative changes that level the playing field for women to run for and be elected to office.

"Our primary focus needs to be how to ensure that our political leadership truly reflects the population," said Amanda Pohl, ReflectUS Programs Director. "For far too long, working-class women have been left out of this conversation. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout have made their concerns more pressing than ever. The ReflectUS "From the Ground Up" program will address the individual and systemic barriers facing working-class women using state-specific and national plans to build an inclusive movement for all women."