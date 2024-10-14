Rebecca Lowrey To Direct Theatre Wesleyan's NEXT TO NORMAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Theatre Wesleyan will present Next to Normal from November 14-17, 2024. The rock musical will be directed and music directed by guest artist Rebecca Lowrey. The one weekend engagement will be held at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University.

Next To Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. This show takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart. Next to Normal has a score by Tom Kitt with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. This production is recommended for mature audiences, and contains adult themes, including depictions of various mental health conditions and disorders, drug use, themes of death/suicide, and strong language.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Hunter Heart (Gabe Goodman), Lauren Hunt (Natalie Goodman), Ian Kooistra (Henry), Sam Perez (Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden), Eli Wallace (Dan Goodman), Abigaile Webb (Understudy), and Peri Zachmeyer (Diana Goodman). The Production Team includes Rebecca Lowrey (director and musical director), Nathalie Beyna (stage manager), Madison McKinzie (assistant stage manager), Colin Schwartz (technical director), Nicole Ellis (scenic design), Lillie Galvan (costume design), Kayla Parker (assistant costume design), Ricky Olivarez (lighting design), Pella Le Fever (sound design), Roman Posner (props design), and Hunter Heart & Jacob Rivera-Sanchez (graphic design).

ABOUT GUEST DIRECTOR REBECCA LOWREY

Rebecca Lowrey is passionate about creating new works and has spent the past 17 years as a premier music director, vocal coach, and accompanist in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, New York City and everywhere in between. The impressive ability to play anything put in front of her has gained her entry to elite casting rooms, production meetings, rehearsals, and beyond, resulting in a unique skillset that spans more than just music — simply put, she knows what works for a musical. A director and producer, as well, Rebecca is adept at getting new shows up on their feet in record time, all while efficiently coordinating the long list of to-dos required to prepare a show for an audience Rebecca is a champion of diverse casting and production teams (#WomenDirect) and has the pull and connections to assemble unforgettable, live, onstage bands. In 2017, Rebecca began producing a series of intimate productions known as the Living Room Concerts. Starting with simple piano-only performances in her living room with friends, the series expanded to poolside parties and festive holiday gatherings. Her recent credits include the critically acclaimed production of the rock musical Lizzie at Imprint Theatreworks in Dallas, a lauded run of Gutenberg! The Musical! at Amphibian Stage in Fort Worth, and a Rocky Horror Show and 9 to 5 that celebrated the uniqueness of its performers. You may recognize Rebecca from TikTok, where her popular #DuetWithMe videos encourage thousands of performers to #KeepSinging. Rebecca earned her bachelor of arts degree in music (with a minor in business administration) from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 pm

Friday, November 15 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 pm Matinee

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION Next To Normal is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Tickets range from $10.00 to $15.00 and are now available at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. All plans and information are subject to change.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More