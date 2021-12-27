Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROBERT EARL KEEN'S ROAD TO CHRISTMAS Cancelled at Bass Performance Hall

Ticket holders will receive a refund for the face value of their tickets, including processing fees, to their original method of payment.

Dec. 27, 2021  
ROBERT EARL KEEN'S ROAD TO CHRISTMAS Cancelled at Bass Performance Hall

Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the Robert Earl Keen band and crew, the Dec. 30 Robert Earl Keen concert at Bass Performance Hall is cancelled.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Ticket holders will receive a refund for the face value of their tickets, including processing fees, to their original method of payment. The refund should post to their account within 30 business days.

Please email the Box Office at boxoffice@basshall.com if your card information has changed or if you have concerns regarding your refund. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their point of purchase.


