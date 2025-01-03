RHYTHM INDIA: BOLLYWOOD & BEYOND Announced At The Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall.

This electrifying performance will immerse audiences in the heart of Bollywood through dynamic dance, vibrant visuals, and a celebration of India’s diverse and colorful culture.

Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond takes the audience on a journey of dance and celebration through Bollywood and beyond. Experience the vibrant costumes, dynamic music, and soulful rhythms of the “ghungroo” dancing bells – from the echoing heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples to the swaying voices of desert villages and modern stages.

Created by World Choreography Award Nominee and Telly Award-Winning director and choreographer, Joya Kazi, Rhythm India features the company dancers of Joya Kazi Unlimited – as seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood.

About Joya Kazi: Joya Kazi is a Telly Award-winning, World Choreography Award-nominated, and Universal Dance Award-nominated multi-hyphenated artist. A choreographer, actress, dancer, educator, and entrepreneur, Joya founded her company at just sixteen years old. Her exceptional work has earned her a spot on the DissDash list of Coolest South Asians, and she is featured on a public mural at the Artesia Library of Los Angeles County, representing the city's South Asian influence on art and culture. Joya’s credits span Hollywood to Bollywood and include include Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” on Netflix, FOX’s “New Girl,” and projects with Disney, DreamWorks, and more.

Behind the camera, she represents and casts the finest South Asian dance talent and consults on productions from stage to screen worldwide.

Perfect for all ages, this performance highlights India’s rich traditions while embracing the modern global influence of Bollywood. Audiences can expect to be captivated by infectious beats, dazzling visuals, and an atmosphere that celebrates joy and unity through the art of dance.

Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

