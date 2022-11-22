Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Plano Symphony Orchestra To Be Joined By Latin Sensation Fela And Plano Civic Chorus For December Concerts

Concerts in Frisco and Plano to be filled with holiday entertainment for audiences of all ages!

Nov. 22, 2022  

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes kids from one to 92 to "Home for the Holidays" on December 17 in Frisco and December 18 in Plano. Conducted by Maestro and PSO Music Director Héctor Guzmán, this year's holiday concerts will include Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg making her conducting debut with the PSO and also feature guest vocalist Fela as well as the highly-esteemed Plano Civic Chorus. With seasonal favorites, the ever-popular audience sing-along, humor, and even a few surprises, these concerts are sure to be memorable holiday experience that all will enjoy.

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 17 (4 PM) at Frisco High School (6401 Parkwood Boulevard, Frisco, Texas) and on Sunday, December 18 (4 PM and 7:30 PM) at Christ United Methodist Church (3101 Coit Road, Plano, Texas). Tickets are $25 for the Frisco concert and range from $24 to $75 for the Plano concerts. Student tickets are available to all "Home for the Holidays" concerts for $15 and can be purchased through the PSO Box Office (972-473-7262, planosymphony.org).

"Our Holiday performances have always been joyful, audience-friendly and musically, of the highest level," states Maestro Guzmán. "This year will be one of the most exciting yet! We will have the Plano Civic Chorus, singing selections like Gloria by R.A. Bass, Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella, A Christmas Carol, and featuring Mexican Pop star Fela, (my niece) singing Christmas favorites such as Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Grown-up Christmas List, as well as brand new orchestral arrangements of Hark, the Herald Angels Sing, Jingle Bells, O Holy Night and of course, a visitor from the North Pole! Participating in some selections will be: Ralph Stannard, Plano Civic Chorus director, winners of our PSO Gala "Maestro Experience" live auction package and also our newly appointed Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg. We are going to have a wonderful time together!"

Fela is an accomplished singer and actress who came to prominence performing alongside Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernandez. She later led Big Band Jazz de Mexico and starred as Nala in the Mexican production of the hit musical The Lion King. Proving that music talent runs in the family, Fela is the niece of Maestro Guzmán.

Under the direction of Ralph Frederick Stannard, Artistic Director and Conductor, the 90-member auditioned Plano Civic Chorus has established itself as one of premiere arts groups in North Texas. The chorus's broad repertoire ranges from the songs of the Broadway stage to the great masterworks of the classical composers.
The chorus has sung beloved Broadway favorites, famous opera choruses and stirring patriotic songs and regularly participates in community events such as the annual tree lighting celebrations at Galleria Dallas and Caroling in the Arts District with WRR 101.1 FM.

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to "Symphony" in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a five-concert, interactive Family Symphony Sunday series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.




